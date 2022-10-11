Gemini Horoscope Today, October 11, 2022: Unexpected surprises await you

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Keep up the excellent work you've been doing; the time will soon be favourable for Gemini natives. Avoid procrastinating and complete everything today. Your greatest weakness, which prevents you from accomplishing the majority of your responsibilities, is postponing things for no significant reason. Adopt a proactive mindset. You might be able to generate income from a variety of different sources. Businesspeople can finalise deals in other countries, which will help them expand their footprint. It's the perfect time to rekindle a platonic friendship by revisiting happy times together. One can better enjoy the benefits of good health by keeping their thoughts under control. Before extending assistance to individuals in grave straits, you must assess the severity of the issue. Travel is anticipated for some Geminis. Plan a long-desired journey with your closest companions. The vacation will be unforgettable because it can be a wonderful reunion with your pals. Purchasing property on the outskirts of the city might be lucrative.

Gemini Finance Today

Long-pending financial concerns will be addressed in your favour, to the benefit of your family as well. It is anticipated that investments in the stock market would offer high profits for Gemini individuals. Other investments may be rewarding for you as well.

Gemini Family Today

On the domestic front, Gemini natives need to make some time to talk things over with their elders and resolve any problems that may exist. Listen to what they may have to say about any issue that you might be experiencing. Your sibling relationships should remain amicable, and things at home should be fine.

Gemini Career Today

Things at work can get tiring and hectic for some. Work exhaustion can make some Geminis feel bad about themselves and affect their behaviour. Maintaining composure in the face of coworkers' frustrations will be crucial for earning their trust.

Gemini Health Today

The favourable effects of your healthy lifestyle choices on your health and energy levels may brighten up your day. A beauty procedure may be most satisfactory. Those Gemini natives experiencing headaches may feel better with a home or natural remedy.

Gemini Love Life Today

It's a good day for Gemini natives in love. Feel free to express your heartfelt sentiments to your partner. As a result, you two might feel more connected. However, do not reveal your deepest secrets to your significant other just yet, as it may backfire.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

