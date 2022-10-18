Gemini Horoscope Today, October 18, 2022: A good day to finish backlogs

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)Dear Gemini, today may be a good day for you to buy a property or at least plan for in near future. You may easily arrange for finance if you finalize any deal. You may explore some options for investment today. Your family may have a usual day at home. You may find your children busy with their studies. You may complete some pending tasks at home. Regarding work, things may turn excellent. Your professional expertise may be able to remove all obstacles in the ongoing project. Small hurdles may not break your momentum. You may eat good food to keep your energy high and feel fit. Gemini Finance Today You may find things moving well for you today. You may come across excellent financial opportunities. You may make new investments and may expect wonderful return from that.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Family Today Things may stay cool on the domestic front. You may not have to worry for your kids or your parents. There may be harmonious atmosphere at home. You may sit back and relax without any fear of failures.

Gemini Career Today Gemini, there may be a strong possibility that you may move up in the hierarchy at work. An old contact in your professional network may introduce you to a fantastic opportunity. He/she may also make you aware of a job opening that may be a good fit for your skills and goals. You may keep in mind that the results could lead to exciting opportunities for professional travel.

Gemini Health Today You may spend some time in meditation in order to get a better vision of wellness and mental health. You may feel fit and may get involved in yoga asanas. You may plan to eat only home-cooked vegetarian food. Minor ailments may seem to vanish today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Love Life Today Mistreating your partner because of professional pressure may turn troublesome for you. You may deteriorate your relationship because of your mood swings and emotional breakdowns. You may not share your insecurities with your soulmate and this may lead to misunderstandings.Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON