Gemini Horoscope Today, October 5, 2022: Profitable time for businessmen

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Happiness is likely to flourish in Gemini natives’ personal life, and your family atmosphere is likely to be joyful. Love life promises to be incredibly ecstatic today. Organising a family gathering is possible and promises lots of fun. Your enthusiasm is likely to propel you forward on the professional front, and you may soon bag a leadership position. Profits for business people may increase, and they may also experience sudden and unexpected gains. You can greatly reduce your risk of developing lifestyle diseases by maintaining a healthy diet and eating schedule. Spice up workouts to make them interesting. Don’t delay a journey by road; stick to the schedule to reach the destination on time. There could be some expenditure on matters relating to litigation regarding ancestral property today. Future prospects of young Gemini students may brighten on the academic front. They may bag a scholarship or admission to a prestigious institute.

Gemini Finance Today You are advised to be cautious in money matters. Refrain from making any new investments for some time. Not becoming too greedy in speculation or betting will serve you well. A failure to do so can lead you to a situation of no return on the financial front.

Gemini Family Today Going out of the way to organise something special for family members will get you much praise on the domestic front. However, towards the end of the day, your younger siblings may require your help and support. So remain available to help them tide over the phase.

Gemini Career Today The dedicated professionals may finally get the long-due promotion today. Those who are looking forward to a government job should apply for them. There are strong indications of success. Implementing creative ideas will prove the most satisfying.

Gemini Health Today Be willing to try activities to enhance your energy and fitness. Cycling, walking, or even jogging can help break the monotony of daily exercise routines. Your health and wellbeing are also likely to benefit from regular yoga and meditation.

Gemini Love Life Today Your romantic endeavours are likely to get a positive response soon. Single Geminis can get serious about someone on the romantic front and start an exciting phase in their love life. Married couples can enjoy the benefits of love and passion if they communicate well and understand each other.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

