Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 5, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

On the business front, some of you may have to adopt a wait and watch policy before taking any action. Spending money on someone with own interest in mind is not recommended. Efforts will be required to keep good health. Spouse may need your help in an important matter. You will get a chance to visit a place you have never seen before. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property.

Love Focus: If you want romance to go the way you want it to, then start communicating better!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A fresh avenue is likely to open up and add to your earnings. Maintaining daily routine will help you in keeping good health. Someone that you had trusted at work may belie your trust. Your can get praised for changes you have made on the domestic front. Someone may invite you to travel along on a long journey. Good opportunities promise to come within your reach soon.

Love Focus: Love at first sight cannot be ruled out for some on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may feel responsible for a family elder as others repose faith in you. Handsome profits can be expected in a business. Keep your eyes and ears open while investing, as what is told may not be the whole truth. Remaining regular in your walks and jogs promises good health. Those undertaking a long journey are likely to find someone interesting. This is an excellent time when you can put your ideas into practice.

Love Focus: A romantic evening may find you enjoy your heart out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Be careful about money, as you may be charged extra. You are likely to shake a leg to maintain your figure and fitness. An achievement on the professional front promises to boost your career. You may need to keep a track of a family youngster. Some of you may have to proceed for an out of town official tour at a short notice. Chances of honour or recognition on the social front look bright.

Love Focus: Spending an evening out with lover is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will have enough to spend and save too. You will need to keep up your exercise regimen to remain fit and energetic. On the professional front, you will continue to give a good account of yourself. You are likely to make the domestic front most inviting for guests. A great outing with friends is envisaged. Cross check with others before purchasing a property.

Love Focus: You are likely to get ignored by someone you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Crimson & Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

On the professional front, you may need to pick up some speed in your current project just to beat the deadline. Health wise, you are likely to find yourself on the top of the world. Good returns can be expected by those investing in property. An opportunity to hone you skills may come to you soon. Youngsters may avail an opportunity to get some driving practice.

Love Focus: On the romantic front you may be left guessing by someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will need to be more careful on what you spend, as expenses are set to rise. Regular workout routine is likely to get blended with your lifestyle and keep you in great shape. Spouse is likely to extend all support to you, so be appreciative. A leisure trip is on the cards and will prove most exciting. Things look promising on the property front.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to extend all support to you, so be appreciative.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will need to curb your thinking that someone is after your money. Good health will motivate you to keep up your workout regimen. You are likely to be a leg up on your rivals on the professional front. Differences may crop up with spouse over some issues. A business trip may throw up some good deals. Those in search for suitable accommodation will be able to find one that meets their requirement.

Love Focus: Love and romance are likely to prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Positive results on the professional front are foreseen, but will require concerted efforts. Necessary paperwork for a loan is likely to be completed. You will put in efforts to maintain good health. Family life will cruise along smoothly as spouse showers love. Good returns from property or acquiring new property is on the cards. Your concern for someone will be most touching.

Love Focus: Most fulfilling time is foreseen today on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Speed and efficiency at work are your indispensable assets that are likely to get you recognition from superiors. You will have the money for a major expenditure. Encouraging results are likely in a health initiative taken up by you. A hectic day is foreseen for those visiting out of town relatives or friends. Someone close can repose full faith in you for something personal.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a romantic mood today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Strict dietary control will be the key to your good health. Someone on the professional front may try to be one up on you. You can expect full support of family in all your endeavours. Long distance travellers can expect the journey to be comfortable. Settling down in a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Meeting someone who has special regards for you is likely to bring back old romantic memories.

Lucky Number: 7 & 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue & Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will manage to stay ahead of the competition on the professional front. Maintaining an active life will do your health a whale of a good. Chances of getting shortchanged in a financial transaction cannot be ruled out, so remain extra vigilant. A pleasant surprise awaits some on the domestic front. An outing with your near and dear ones promises to be most exciting. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth.

Love Focus: You will have to be tactful in handling lover today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON