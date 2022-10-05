Pisces Horoscope Today, October 5, 2022: An excellent day ahead

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) This is an excellent day for in-depth learning to broaden your knowledge, Pisceans. The day may bring good news on the career front. Some employees will be given a pat on the back at work. Your family and close friends will almost certainly support you wholeheartedly. Participation in religious functions is likely to provide immense peace of mind for some. Avoid overspending; you must consciously try to save money and avoid spending money on unnecessary items. There is a slight chance that your style and unique way of doing things fail to interest people. Don’t lose heart and try a new way of doing things. If you are hoping to sell your house quickly, then you should consider a private sale with your social circle. An outing promised to an adventure destination may sound very exciting to some Pisceans. Students are advised to exercise patience on the academic front to get what they want. Indulging in something deceitful would harm your personal interests.

Pisces Finance Today Overspending needs to be guarded against, as you can be compelled to touch your savings. Therefore, Pisces natives must exercise caution when making financial decisions. Try to postpone major investment plans because a mistake today could prove costly tomorrow.

Pisces Family Today You need to avoid rigid behaviour, especially with a family, to save domestic peace. It is a good time to do something meaningful to bring joy to family members. You will manage to find a helping hand on the home front for doing household chores.

Pisces Career Today At work, looking for a change may bring a drastic improvement in your results. Success. Business managers are likely to perform exceptionally well in their related fields. Priority work entrusted to you is likely to be completed successfully.

Pisces Health Today Participating in sports or even going for a walk will help you increase your stamina and wellbeing. Today, your lucky stars are on your side and will help you stay fit and happy throughout the day. Let others share your positive outlook by trying to get them to join you in your fitness regime.

Pisces Love Life Today Actions speak louder than words, and body language will tell a lot on the romantic front, so take your call. After a brief period of turmoil, you will notice an improvement in your relationships. But, again, an honest conversation to clear things up will be extremely beneficial.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON