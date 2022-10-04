Libra Horoscope Today, October 4, 2022: Stronger bonds with loved ones

LIBRA(Sept 24-Oct 23) It promises to be a memorable day for romantically inclined Libra individuals. Your smiling face makes someone’s heart skip a beat. The intensity of love is likely to increase, and your bond with your loved ones may become stronger. You may enjoy the pleasure of leisure as your well-planned trip may go off without a hitch. You may receive the support of your family members. A new partnership in business can benefit traders. Some of you can start a new business venture and fulfil your entrepreneurial dream. However, you are advised to remain cautious towards your opponents as they could do some damage to your reputation on the professional front. The prospect of getting a prime piece of property at a bargain price looks bright for some Libra natives. Unwanted elements could create hurdles in personal development. Associating yourself with dubious characters can harm your reputation.

Libra Finance Today Raising capital for a new commercial venture will not be difficult as you win trust with your pitch. Libra natives must keep the financial front to expand their enterprise or business idea. You are likely to clinch a big financial deal in the coming days.

Libra Family Today Libra individuals’ efforts to bring happiness and harmony to family life would succeed. You are advised to respect and serve your elders in order to enhance your life prospects. Married couples are likely to be blessed with a child with the blessings and prayers of their elders.

Libra Career Today Dissatisfaction is likely to help Libra natives in using their creativity at work. On the other hand, hidden enemies are likely to spread rumours about you. Beware of your opponents as they may try to outsmart you behind your back on the professional front.

Libra Health Today It is high time to avoid a rich and high-calorie diet and stick to your exercise schedule. Timely advice of a friend on health matters would encourage you to improve your health. You are advised to keep your mind relaxed and not be over-anxious.

Libra Love Life Today Your charming behaviour is likely to attract the attention of your dream person, paving the way for some excitement and cheer. Meeting someone known or old acquaintance during a function or a journey cannot be ruled out for Libra natives. Romantic fulfilment would cement the lovely bonding.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

