Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 4, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. You will succeed in raising the capital for a new venture. Today you may not be able to achieve much on the professional front. Things on the domestic front will remain peaceful. An out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house.

Love Focus: Young couples must cater to each other’s mood to avoid marital turbulence.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Family will honour your choice. Careless eating habits may put your health at risk, so be careful. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. It may seem difficult to get rid of someone who is now proving to be a pest. Those trying to travel overseas can face visa related difficulties. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Budgeting your expenses will be a good idea. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. A home project may have to be shelved due to paucity of time. Health may not allow you to enjoy an outing or a family gathering. Outdoors will help you in rejuvenating. Students will excel by providing full focus to the work at hand.

Love Focus: A secret love affair may prove an embarrassment.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those out of shape may suffer by their reluctance to shake a leg. Those requiring a loan will be able to get it sanctioned. Your popularity both on the personal and professional fronts is on the rise. Someone may expect you to cater to his or her whims on the domestic front. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour.

Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those into meditation and yoga can expect complete rejuvenation. You can be conned into buying something inferior. A showdown with parents or siblings cannot be ruled out. You may be pulled up at work for something that you have failed to achieve. Travelling on a business trip is indicated. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4 & 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey & Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. Be careful while handling currency as loss is indicated. A loss-making day for entrepreneurs and businesspersons is foreseen. You are likely to participate in a family function. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in.

Love Focus: Flaunting wealth may not attract the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in. Repayment of a loan should become your top priority now. Try what you may, making your mark in a totally different field will be difficult. A good understanding with spouse will bring happiness into your life. Success is foretold for those travelling out of town or overseas on a business trip. You can feel proud of an achievement of a family member.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to fly off to spend time in each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you may be negligent of your health and pay the price. A loaned amount may not be returned in a hurry. You can be given some different job at office today. A family elder can act as an inspiration for some. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. Those waiting to get admission will do well to prepare themselves well.

Love Focus: Finding time to be with the one you love may prove difficult today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Someone close may try to misguide you regarding money matters. Things go your way on the work front and get you some excellent opportunities. Some of you may entertain a family guest today. It will not be easy to put lover at ease over an issue. Students will manage to stabilise their position on the academic front.

Love Focus: It will not be easy to put lover at ease over an issue.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money is not a problem and you will be able to buy all the comforts you need. Some of you can safely say goodbye to depression, as positivity enters your life once again. Giving a helping hand in domestic chores will be much appreciated. A disturbing element at work may make it difficult to maintain mental tranquility.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Peace of mind is assured today. Financial problems can force you to make compromises in your quality of life. Today, you may find yourself much focussed to complete all the pending work. Spouse’s mood swings can affect your upbeat mood adversely. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front. Someone acting as a friend may have evil designs, so be careful.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue & Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Laziness may start telling on your health. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. Those slogging on the professional front may crave for a relaxed atmosphere. Your argumentative nature may not be tolerated at home. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected business. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it.

Love Focus: Differences threaten to terminate a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

