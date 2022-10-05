Virgo Horoscope Today, October 5, 2022: Expect good news

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) The day may present Virgo natives with a plethora of opportunities. Your incredible intuition and foresight may allow you to make the right decisions. Something initiated by you will work in your favour, and you are likely to succeed in any new work you plan. You will manage to step up the pace of work on the professional front. Love life is likely to remain positive, and your relationship with your spouse or partner is likely to improve. Avoid fatigue on a long drive by taking adequate breaks. Your rigid behaviour can affect relationships with loved ones; hence you are advised to avoid getting into futile arguments. Investing money in immovable property would bring monetary gains. A new décor for the home interior will be a welcome change. An official trip may need to be rescheduled to accommodate some additional tasks. Exchanging notes with a hardworking student on the academic front may prove helpful in whatever you are trying to achieve.

Virgo Finance Today The monetary position is likely to improve for the better today. A long-awaited financial deal could materialise today and get your coffers brimming. As a result, you are likely to invest in new, financially viable projects.

Virgo Family Today Partying every day might cause problems in your family and lead to arguments. Family problems/tensions could force some to take a hasty step. However, restrain yourself from doing so. It would enable you to take a sensible decision.

Virgo Career Today On the professional front, new projects steadily move ahead and bring you into the limelight. A task entrusted to you on the professional front will proceed smoothly. Freshers will manage to step up the pace on the work front and meet an important deadline.

Virgo Health Today You are likely to grow spiritually stronger as religious practices and lessons begin to fascinate you. Spend time developing your sense of inner peace. Lose yourself in thought. Soft lighting, scented oils, and appropriate music can help you create a meditative atmosphere.

Virgo Love Life Today A flourishing love life awaits you as you embark on a new romance.

The bond between the two of you will be profound, and you will realise how fortunate you are to have each other. Enjoying a few tender moments with the one you love is also possible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

