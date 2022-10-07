Gemini Horoscope Today, October 7, 2022: Time to start a new venture

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) It seems to be a good day. You are going to enjoy your good health and positive mindset. Some may be excited about their trip plans and busy with packaging and shopping. Homemakers may invite old friends and do something different to make their life exciting and interesting. Your excellent financial condition may allow you to execute your plans and start a new venture. Some may explore real estate market or crypto market to invest money to get good returns. Romantic evening is waiting for some who have been planning to meet their beloved for a long time. Everything seems okay, but some work issues may get you headache and stress. Some challenges are foreseen on the business front, but you may handle them wisely.

What lies further? Know more:

Gemini Finance Today: It's an excellent day. You may get financial benefit from parent’s assistance. Some may yield good returns if they invest in stock market today. Consult with an expert if you are planning to make large investments.

Gemini Family Today: This is a good day. You may enjoy a religious tour with your loved ones. Increase in prosperity, joy and fun in the family is indicated. This is also a favorable day for your children and they may get success in their endeavors on the career or academic front.

Gemini Career Today: This is not a favorable day. You may feel inactive, lazy and tired. You may lack motivation to present yourself and take required actions on the work front.

Gemini Health Today :You may feel your best on the health front. Positive vibes or energy may make you feel good about your life. Some may be very particular about their workout routine and fitness goals.

Gemini Love Life Today: This is a moderate day; you may be busy in finding ways to make the most of your day with your love partner. Some may enjoy the romantic activities.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

