Gemini Horoscope Today, October 9, 2022: A stress free day ahead

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Gemini, your monetary situation may be okay for you. You may look at new opportunities but may not take any decision before analyzing all details of the project. You may have enough funds to enjoy the day. Your family may be good and may relax with you. There may be some unexpected guests who may fill the day with excitement and fun. You may do exceptionally well at work place. You may complete all pending tasks without any issues. You may get a long-proposed bonus from your senior management. You may plan to throw a party for your colleagues and friends.

Gemini Finance Today Dear Gemini, you may feel some positive vibe today in your financial position. Your efforts may pave way for a better future. Today may turn out be a good day for you, so go ahead and take the relevant action.

Gemini Family Today Today may be a stress-free family day for you. There may be happiness everywhere as you may get some good news in the family. Children may get admission in a prestigious university and this may be satisfying to you.

Gemini Career Today You may look forward to a wonderful day on the work front. You may get appreciation for all the tasks that you complete and submit today. People may trust you and may come up with more work for you. There may be a strong chance of your getting a high-margin overseas project.

Gemini Health Today Gemini, take care of what you eat today as there may be some gastric issues. Health may not stay fine if you are careless with regards to your daily medication and diet. Eating fresh fruits may help you feel better. You may need to check with your doctor.

Gemini Love Life Today There may be serious disputes between you and your partner. You may not be in a mood to give any clarifications and thus, things may not get resolved. Your partner may be feeling low. It may be good for you to take timely action or life may turn quite disturbing.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

