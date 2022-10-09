Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 9, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Family appears supportive today and chip in with a helping hand. You move towards total fitness. Judiciousness needs to be exercised by those playing the stocks. Be careful of rivals at work, as they may colour the mind of superiors against you. A sale of property may get good response. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: A current relationship may seem to be going awry, but give it some more time to blossom.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. Fitness buffs may miss out on workouts, due to reasons beyond control. Some efforts may be required to stabilise monetary condition. You need to be careful at work, as you appear quite error-prone today. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. Academically, you are likely to excel.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Number: 1 & 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It is celebration time for those hoping for a prized posting or appointment. Some relief is expected for those recuperating from an ailment or injury. A delayed payment is received. Spouse will be more than accommodating. A lot of travelling is foreseen in official capacity. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength.

Love Focus: Plans of a romantic evening may be dashed due to lover’s reluctance.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those in show business or creative fields may get a chance to promote themselves. Winning brownie points is possible on the academic front. You may receive the possession letter for a property booked by you. Rising expenses may cause concern, but don’t worry you have enough financial strength to absorb it. Problems on the health front are foreseen.

Love Focus: Your immature actions may put lover off and spoil an exciting evening out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is the day when you need to catch up on things at work. Opting for moderate living will help you retain good health. Be prepared for an unexpected expenditure today. Family and finances can put you in much stress and strain. Decisions taken about a property matter now will be important. Travelling with friends will be fun.

Love Focus: Romantic life will prove satisfactory, but you will need to keep your mood swings in check.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta & Fuchsia

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Perfect health will be retained. You can find it difficult to pay off creditors. You may go all out to make your mark on the professional front today. Moodiness of a family member can spoil the domestic environment. A tiring journey is foreseen for some. A property issue may make you tense. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: A new friendship shows signs of turning into romance, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may enjoy perfect health by remaining regular in workouts. Chances of wealth coming your way cannot be ruled out. Your lethargy at work may get you booked, so don’t let up on the pace of work. A young family member feels for you, so return the affection. Someone can dupe you on the property front, so remain vigilant. A big break on the career front is likely, so keep your fingers crossed.

Love Focus: An expensive gift is in the offing for those in love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. Good day is indicated for freelancers and consultants. You may need a sympathetic ear to pour your heart out today! You can feel apprehensive about a future issue or activity on the domestic front. You can become serious to buy landed property. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

Love Focus: Young couples must cater to each other’s mood to avoid marital turbulence.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. Bad eating habits may affect your health. Your overbearing manners and outspokenness are likely to work against you. A family elder will be full of praise for the help you are rendering. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost, as lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. Financially the day augurs well for the professionals. It may become difficult to tie up all the loose ends at work. Some of you may feel the home environment serene and restful. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. A long vacation with partner is indicated for some. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Lover may give you the silent treatment over some issue.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise & Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An excellent day is foreseen on both personal and professional fronts. You may start an exercise regimen to come back in shape. A loss making scheme may have to be stopped immediately. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: A moderate time is foreseen for those looking for love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta & Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An improved lifestyle will prove a boon to those getting out of shape. A rethink may be needed by those going in for a heavy investment. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. Spouse is likely to appear demanding and overbearing. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property. A new academic session can find some enjoying their heart’s out.

Love Focus: Young couples may feel much closer to each other than before.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach & Cream

