Cancer Horoscope Today, October 9, 2022: Your hard work will pay off

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22) Dear Cancer, you may make a mentor today, and his/her guidance may help you immensely in all financial transactions. You may get busy in a family get together. You may also meet some old friends and feel a part of a strong network. Your hard work may make you more successful than your subordinates. Your colleagues may be of support to you. You may have to go on a short trip related to work. Your networking skills may benefit you in near future on an important project. Be careful with your health Cancer as you may enjoy life to the fullest only when you are healthy and fit. Also, remember, today your relationships may be under the limelight and you may need to focus on building bridges in relationships. Stay firm and you may be successful.



Cancer Finance Today

You may have to work hard if you want to fulfill your dreams. You may not let your enthusiasm subside as all good things take time. You may be destined to achieve lovely things related to finance but this may be possible only with persistent hard work, a lot of patience and excellent interpersonal skills.

Cancer Family Today

Cancer, you may have peace with regards to your family. All past health related issues of family members may get resolved today. There may be some good news from your sibling.

Cancer Career Today

Today, your performance may be good at workplace, you may also get some incentives. Job seekers may get a suitable job in the domain they are looking for. You may feel more active and engrossed in your work.

Cancer Health Today

Your health may need utmost care. You may avoid spicy food as you may face bad digestive system. You may need to start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently.



Cancer Love Life Today

Cancer, today you may avoid animosity or arguments at any cost. You may need to be a bit practical about your approach and leave aside your emotional tendencies as they may make things difficult for you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON