Virgo Horoscope Today, October 9, 2022: Upskill to shine at work front

Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Dear Virgo, your daily astrological predictions for October 9, 2022 suggests, your beloved may love you even more for the care and attention that you express for her/him.

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 9, 2022: Be cautious Virgo, you may lack patience today and this may affect your behavior in a negative manner.
Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 9, 2022: Be cautious Virgo, you may lack patience today and this may affect your behavior in a negative manner.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Dear Virgo, to make more money may not be your priority today but you may know how to have a decent bank balance. You may look at new opportunities that claim generating money out of money. However, you may work with patience and may not react excitedly with regards to any financial or domestic matter. This may turn out to be your biggest strength. Your boss may be quite happy with the way you may handle a difficult client today. You may plan to upgrade your present skills to further improve your worth at work place. To improve health, you may join a gym or go running every day. You may start the routine today and may benefit from it in the coming days.

Virgo Finance Today
Just like any other day, today also your financial situation may be stable. You may get some short-term gains, which may boost your morale. You may not plan to invest money in new projects as you may feel satisfied with whatever you are getting.

Virgo Family Today
Virgo, you may have a sense of dissatisfaction with your family members and this may make you upset. You may not be able to enjoy even a single moment with your family. You may lack patience and this may affect your behavior in a negative manner.

Virgo Career Today
There may be a strong possibility of you may getting applauded for your work at work place. You may also receive a hike, which may fill you with excitement. You may look forward to working as a team lead on an important project.

Virgo Health Today
Lucky Virgo, you are going to find a fitness companion today. He/she may suit all your requirements. You may start a number of health regimes with him/her. This exercise companion may help you to stay focused and at last achieve your fitness goals.

Virgo Love Life Today
Your beloved may love you even more for the care and attention that you express for her/him. Any past indifferences may vanish today. You may buy an exclusive gift for your beloved.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

daily horoscope horoscope today zodiac sign astrology sun signs horoscope virgo + 3 more

