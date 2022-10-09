Leo Horoscope Today, October 9, 2022: Your work requires patience today

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Dear Leo, the day may not be good for you today. You may not finalize an important foreign deal. You may feel less confident with your analyzing skills and may restrain from investing in a new project. You family may try to boost your confidence but they may not be successful. You may feel the need of more love and care from all family members. Again, things may seem to move slowly on the career front. You may put all your effort but may not get expected results. You may need to have lots of patience today as the day be a bit frustrating and may not be fruitful.



Leo Finance Today

Leo, financially this may be a day when you may expect decent gains on your investments but your expectations may not turn true. You may have to face some hurdles and money inflow may be quite low. Don’t panic Leo, this may just be a bad day on the monetary front.

Leo Family Today

You may discover a new dimension in your family relationships. The behavior of your family members may be reasonable with you. You may think long and deep before you take any action on a domestic matter.

Leo Career Today

Leo, you may have to accept the way things are at workplace. You may have opportunities but may not understand how to use them. You may stay balanced even when there may be a lot of transformation going around you.

Leo Health Today

You may feel low levels of energy and poor stamina today. This may be normal because of your excessive work load. You may need some pampering and rest if you want to continue to be productive. You may need to understand your own physical limits and take rest accordingly.

Leo Love Life Today

There may not be any complications in your romantic relationship today. You may get to know more about your partner’s personality and this may add to the layers of your relationship. Things may improve and you may feel a deeper connect.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

