Gemini Horoscope Today, Sept 20, 2022: New sources of income

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) This is a good day; you may achieve your career goals today and cash may flow in from unexpected sources. Those who are travelling should take care of their health. Overexertion and a long-distance journey may drain all your energy and leave you exhausted.

Family front seems okay. A property matter may be sorted out with the help of a legal advisor. Relatives may invite you over tea or coffee. Everything seems okay, you just work on your relationship issues. There are chances of conflicts between you and your beloved. Avoid poking nose into every personal matter of your love partner as it may get you in a trouble.

What stars have in store for you? Read ahead:

Gemini Finance Today This is a good day on the financial front. You can expect huge business profit and work on other income sources to keep your bank balance full. Some may join advance courses and invest in honing their skills.

Gemini Family Today You may have a moderate day on the family front. You may be worried about the health of an elderly at home. Married couples may go out for shopping or dinner today. Neighbors may ask for financial help today.

Gemini Career Today Your favorable stars may inspire you to stand up for yourself and demand what you deserve on the professional front. Your seniors may know your worth and consider you for a promotion. It’s a suitable time to start your new venture and hire people to work for you.

Gemini Health Today This is a moderate day on the health front. You may get a chance to relax at home and reconnect with your old friends. Some may feel under the weather.

Gemini Love Life Today Any kind of change or adjustment may become problematic for married couples. Unfavorable stars may create misunderstanding between you and your partner. A simple discussion may turn out a messy fight and create tension between you and your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON