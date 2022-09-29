Gemini Horoscope Today, September 29, 2022: You may win laurels in academics

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Gemini natives are likely to have a favourable day as far as finances are concerned. You will be better off as your financial condition may improve. Those who own their business can look forward to generating new sources of income, while those who are employed can expect a gain in finances. There could be some professional stress which may rub off on your personal life and you may have unnecessary clashes with your spouse and children. Taking a constructive approach and a positive approach to a difficult situation on the domestic front may enable you to resolve the problem amicably. Today, Gemini students who are preparing for competitive exams are likely to do well in such exams. They may make the cut and win laurels. You can plan a short distance trip with your close friends and family to have a good time. Those keen to own a house of their own may get tempting deals in the second half of the day.

Gemini Finance Today Gemini natives’ financial situation may be stable with a steady stream of money. It's conceivable that money that's been sitting around for a while will be freed up. This is a good time for you financially since you may be able to benefit from the aid of friends or family members.

Gemini Family Today A domestic feud can cause temporary trouble in Gemini natives’ families. It would be best to let the elders decide about any crucial matters at home. Your antics on the social front may come under criticism, so keep things in perspective rather than going overboard.

Gemini Career Today Geminis are likely to put in a lot of effort in their job today. But it will all be worth it since they will be well-recognized for their achievements. Professionally, you will be in the limelight and could be asked to take over some important tasks at your workplace.

Gemini Health Today Healthwise, Gemini natives may gain respite from any prior diseases and embark on the road of total fitness. You may remain in good shape today. You are likely to stay healthy and confident. Chronic ailments too may remain in remission.

Gemini Love Life Today Relationship-wise, Gemini natives’ love life will be cheerful and pleasurable today. You can reconcile your relationship with your spouse or beloved. You are likely to behave more responsibly and will have a greater sense of commitment.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

