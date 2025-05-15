Gemini season 2025 is here! An astrological guide for each sign

Aries: Gemini season is a big deal for Aries. Saturn brings structure and responsibility, and is teaming up with Neptune in your sign, and that hasn’t happened in a long time. This combo means some chapters in your life are closing, and a new era is starting. Gemini season 2025 horoscope.

Saturn is starting a two-and-a-half-year cycle for you, which means you're being asked to play the long game. Things won’t happen overnight, but if you stay focused and work step by step, you’ll build something solid that truly lasts.

The Taurus season is ending with a busy schedule, while the Gemini season may slow down. With several planets moving through your twelfth house, linked to rest, dreams, and healing, it’s a perfect time to relax, reflect, and recharge. Even your ruling planet, Venus, is hanging out there until June 4, encouraging you to take it easy.

However, between June 5 and June 13, expect your schedule to get busy, especially in your career. Also, Gemini season highlights your money house, bringing one of the best new moons of the year to set goals for your finances.

Your season is finally here! With Saturn leaving your career zone on May 24, you’ll likely feel less pressure, less stress, and a more balanced workload. That gives you more time to breathe, enjoy life, and soak in the spotlight that naturally finds you this season.

Also, something big is wrapping up: Jupiter’s been in your sign for the past year, and as that cycle ends, you could receive a lucky break, exciting news, or closure to something that’s been central to your life recently.

This season will bring different celestial shifts that may turn into cosmic blessings for your life. Since Gemini lights up your twelfth house, the area of your chart that rules rest, reflection, and healing, it’s the perfect time to take a breather.

You’re likely to feel this energy most strongly around the May 26 New Moon in Gemini and the June 11 Full Moon in Sagittarius.

Leo:

At the beautiful new moon on May 26, you could meet someone really special. It’s a great time to put yourself out there, whether that means joining new groups or meeting new people. The Full Moon on June 11 brings a similar energy, opening doors for new romantic possibilities if you’re interested.

Also, starting June 9, lucky Jupiter moves into your spiritual zone and will stay there for a whole year.

Virgo:

You’re likely to get a lot done, especially when it comes to work and your goals. But, between May 20 and May 29, things might shift a bit because the Sun, Mercury, and Uranus are all stirring things up in your sign. Expect some changes or surprises in your professional life.

Good news, though! Starting June 9, lucky Jupiter moves into your friendship and teamwork zone, bringing positive energy to your social life.

Libra:

On May 22, Venus and Mars team up nicely, making it a great day to hang out with friends, your partner, or go on a fun date if you’re seeing someone.

At work, get ready to start a whole year of career success for you! Around June 15 and June 18, when Jupiter connects with Saturn and Neptune, a new business partnership might start to take shape. Exciting times ahead!

Scorpio:

Starting this month, your workload might get heavier because Saturn moves into your work zone on May 24. Neptune is there too, which can make things feel a bit unclear.

Good news comes June 9, when Jupiter moves into a water sign that matches your deep and emotional side. This will help you feel more at ease and in tune with yourself.

Sagittarius:

The New Moon on May 26 in Gemini is the perfect time this year to set intentions about love and partnership, especially if you’re single. If in a relationship, it’s a great moment to set shared goals together, no matter what kind they are.

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, is moving into a strong, supportive spot in Cancer. From now until summer 2026, you’ll likely feel your energy and confidence coming back.

Capricorn:

You’ll probably feel this energy really strongly near the end of the Gemini season, especially between June 9 and June 19. In fact, over the next twelve years, you might start new business partnerships or team-ups that help you grow and succeed.

Aquarius:

The May 26 New Moon in Gemini is one of the best times all year to put yourself out there, whether that means meeting new people in person or creating a fresh online profile. The exciting part? The efforts you make this month and over the next year can really boost your career and help you make a bigger mark in your field.

Pisces:

Starting on May 24, Saturn leaves your sign after a long two-and-a-half-year stay, a time that helped you build a solid foundation for your life. No matter your relationship status, the universe is opening doors to happiness in love. If you’re already committed, the New Moon in Gemini is a perfect time to enjoy fun moments together or set goals to grow and thrive as a couple.