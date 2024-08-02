Horoscope for August 2024: Astrology events that will affect your zodiac sign

The astrology predictions for August 2024 bring some transits, along with a few that each zodiac sign should approach with caution. Despite any challenges, there will be a silver lining, and romance will certainly be in the air this month. After all, this is a Leo season thing. Astrology events of August 2024 that will affect your zodiac sign.(Pixabay)

As Virgo season begins on August 22, you may experience a shift in energy, motivating you to prepare thoughtfully for the remainder of the year in the weeks that follow. Now, let's delve into how the astrology events of August 2024 will likely affect zodiac signs.

The New Moon in Leo

On August 4 the New Moon in Leo sign brings positive energy this month! It’s a great time to plan a moon ritual because new moons are perfect for starting new projects and making wishes. This is when you can send your hopes out into the universe—especially since the full moon later in the month could help make them come true.

For everyone, the New Moon in Leo might stir up a desire to be noticed and appreciated, but in a more subtle or indirect way. So, if you notice someone venting more than usual, take a moment to understand what’s bothering them beneath the surface.

Venus enters Virgo

August 4 is going to be particularly eventful, with Venus entering Virgo on the same day. In Virgo, Venus seeks clarity, especially in matters of the heart, wanting to know exactly what it’s getting into. However, as Virgo is a mutable sign, it’s flexible and willing to adapt based on how others approach it.

Over the next few weeks, as Venus moves through Virgo, don’t be surprised if you notice people—especially women and those who identify as feminine—becoming more selective about their romantic choices. They’ll be looking for relationships with serious, long-term potential. The carefree, fling-friendly energy of Venus in Leo will give way to a more discerning and thoughtful approach to love.

Mercury Retrograde in Virgo

This month the second Mercury Retrograde of 2024 will start on August 5. It begins in Virgo, but Mercury will quickly shift into Leo on 14 August, where it will stay until the retrograde ends later in the month.

While Mercury is retrograde in Virgo, expect a focus on re-evaluating and reassessing what’s been done. Overlooked details will come to light, and anyone who’s been cutting corners might face obstacles. Plans may also need a closer look, revealing areas that require more careful consideration.

When Mercury Retrograde moves into Leo, it will stir up memories from the past, bring back exes and estranged friends, and evoke emotions that may uncover long-forgotten dreams. Self-esteem issues could arise, especially if they relate to intelligence. Those seen as classically beautiful might feel a sense of emptiness, as their inner selves are often overlooked in favour of their appearance.

Juno enters Libra

On August 9, Juno, the asteroid of marriage and commitment, will move from Virgo into Libra, sparking a collective focus on relationships. Libra, being the zodiac sign most associated with marriage and commitment, is where Juno feels right at home.

With Juno in Libra, dishonesty in romantic relationships will struggle to stay hidden, while those genuinely committed for the long term may find themselves rewarded in unexpected and wonderful ways.

Marriage proposals made during this time will likely be blessed, as long as they come from the heart with no hidden agendas!

Full Moon in Aquarius

On August 19, the Full Moon in Aquarius will shine, bringing to life any wishes or intentions you set during the New Moon in Aquarius on February 9. This is an ideal time to honour your past and draw strength from it as you move forward. Gratitude journaling is a great practice for this day, helping you focus on what you’re thankful for.

However, it’s best to wait until the moon enters its waning phase before doing any releasing rituals. The Full Moon's energy is more suited for gratitude and powerful manifestations.

The Sun enters Virgo

On August 22, the Sun will transition from Leo to Virgo, marking the start of Virgo season. During this period, you’ll benefit from becoming more methodical and paying close attention to details, which is the key lesson of the Sun in Virgo. This focus can help you avoid wasted effort, but be cautious of falling into the trap of perfectionism, as the collective energy may lean towards that for the next thirty days.

Vesta enters Virgo

On August 24, the asteroid Vesta will move from Leo to Virgo. Given Vesta’s connection to the Vestal Virgins in mythology, Virgo is an ideal zodiac sign for this transition, so expect some significant shifts.

Vesta represents our inner fire and what we are deeply devoted to. In Virgo, Vesta will encourage the collective to release false narratives and fully embrace the path their soul has chosen. This energy won’t support fanaticism, though—you’ll need to have a clear understanding of why you’re devoted to something, as half-hearted answers won’t suffice under this influence.

Ceres goes direct in Capricorn

At the end of August, things will get busy with retrogrades, starting with Ceres going direct on August 26. As Ceres shifts back into direct motion in Capricorn, expect a collective shift in career and professional matters. Hiring managers may offer better salary packages, and there will be more opportunities to showcase your skills.

However, any new opportunity you take on will come with significant responsibilities and require hard work. Make sure you're clear about what you're committing to. The effort will be worthwhile, as the rewards will match the work you put in.

Mercury goes direct in Leo

Mercury retrograde will end on August 28, and with Mercury going direct in Leo, you'll experience a renewed burst of energy and inspiration in your intellectual pursuits.

Keep a notepad handy or use a reliable notes app on your phone, as inspiration may come to you at unexpected moments. These ideas will be valuable, so make sure to nurture them and explore where they lead you!

Venus enters Libra

The final transit of August occurs on August 29, when Venus moves into Libra. As Libra’s ruling planet, Venus feels right at home here, so the coming weeks will likely be fantastic for love, romance, attracting good fortune, and enjoying a spontaneous glow-up.

This is also a great time for gratitude rituals, especially if you keep a daily gratitude journal. Just remember to set healthy boundaries in your life. Venus in Libra excels at balancing giving and receiving, so avoid tipping too far into giving, as it might block the blessings of this transit.