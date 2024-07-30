Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: A wave of changes awaits

Aries: This is the month to explore the creativity and self-expression within you. You will feel more inclined to explore your potential and interests. Do not be shy when it comes to presenting your strengths during the interviews or when submitting working applications. Your performance will be well received by your co-workers, and your bosses will appreciate your passion and ideas. For singles, this is the best time to start dating and finding the right one, especially in social events or while engaging in new hobbies. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: This month, seek equilibrium in your work and home life. Try to seek employment in a company that offers work-from-home opportunities or jobs that offer flexibility. The working Taurus may be assigned tasks that deal with office organisation or group well-being. This is the right time to invest in property or real estate. If you’re planning to buy a car, then you can prefer something that caters to the needs of your family. If committed, pay special attention to the creation of comfort and intimacy at home.

Gemini: Your ideas and communication skills are likely to attract the attention of others this month, which can lead to recognition. This is a good time to invest in courses or workshops to enhance your skills in order to compete effectively. If considering investing in the stock market, there could be potential in the telecommunication or media industry. Check your insurance contracts, especially when it comes to vehicles or gadgets. Singles can come across a suitable partner at a party, school, or even on public transport.

Cancer: This month, you may secure a career in the financial sector, banking organisations, or companies that require managing resources. A combination of innate instinct and an increased awareness of security issues can be a positive factor when applying for jobs that involve financial management. Be aware of throat, neck, and thyroid gland issues. Try to have an upright posture if you sit in front of the computer all day. Those committed should engage in a discussion around financial planning for the future.

Leo: You will be confident and proactive in many aspects of your life. At work, think about positions that involve decision-making. You will have chances to initiate or pitch a project to management. The organisation is likely to reward your innate talent for motivating people, which may translate into a promotion or higher responsibilities. This might be a good time to begin a small business venture or engage in activities that improve your marketability. Express gratitude for your family's support.

Virgo: Your intuition and the ability to comprehend could be helpful this month. Think of jobs that require work in isolation or entail research or analysis. Financially, be cautious and think twice before making any decision. It might be useful now to review long-term financial plans and focus on more stable investments rather than pursuing those with high financial returns. Singles can be attracted to reflective individuals who are calm and stable in their thoughts. Couples can plan a long-distance travel this month.

Libra: This is a time to engage with your community and reflect on your dreams for the future. Your experience working with people and being able to assemble a team will be an advantage. Think of positions requiring community involvement, social media engagement, or teamwork. This can be a good time to look for crowdfunding options or consider investing in companies focusing on the greater good. In matters of the heart, you may find your focus shifting more towards the friendly aspect of the relationship.

Scorpio: Your inherent leadership skills and strategic thinking will come to the fore this month. Targeting jobs that provide authority is advised. You may be given more duties, leading to a heavy workload. Your hard-working nature and capacity to undertake challenging responsibilities will lead to recognition. This month, your career obligations may affect your love life. Singles could meet potential partners at work. If committed, organise leisurely activities that will enable both to escape the pressures of professional life.

Sagittarius: This month, explore new things that will develop a new way of thinking. Your personal disposition of being curious and eager to learn and discover more knowledge will be helpful. It is good to consider professions that require one to teach, write or engage with people from different cultures. It is also a favourable time to look for business opportunities overseas or to invest in education or training. Singles do not rule out the possibility of being in a long-distance relationship.

Capricorn: This is a good period to probe into your subconscious and deal with past issues impacting your emotional balance. Your skills at assessing complex situations and finding concealed information will prove especially beneficial at this time. Think of positions that require search, planning, or working with other people’s assets. Financially, there can be investment opportunities in insurance, debt, or renewable energy industries. Your love life is going to become more passionate this month.

Aquarius: This is the time to concentrate on your relationships with others and achieve harmony in your personal and working life. Your interpersonal skills, particularly your capacity to appreciate other people’s perspectives and to collaborate effectively with them, will be most helpful now. Focus on positions that require interacting with clients or being a facilitator or coordinator. One may find investment opportunities in communication technology. Singles might be more accepting of the idea of commitment.

Pisces: Focus on the reality of your life and make tangible changes to enhance the quality of your existence. Your skills in structuring and optimising work will be in demand during this period. Think about jobs that require problem-solving, product inspection, or health care. Your love life may turn into a more serious note. Singles might meet their date at work or a gym. Couples should ensure that they work towards achieving a healthy lifestyle. Pay attention to the state of your digestion and general health.

