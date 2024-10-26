Horoscope for October 26, 2024: Stars are aligned in favour of two zodiac signs today

On October 26, 2024, the cosmic energy is buzzing, bringing luck and abundance to two zodiac signs that are in for a treat today. It’s a Saturday filled with boldness and the potential for deep emotional insights, opening up opportunities to let go of any emotional baggage and make room for growth and healing. Stars are aligned in favour of two zodiac signs today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With the Moon in Leo, today invites you to dig deep and tackle those neglected parts of yourself — just like that laundry pile you’ve been putting off. Reconnecting with self-care could be your key to growth right now.

As you change, some close to you may feel uneasy, but remember: true friends will embrace both your highs and lows. Open up to honest conversations, and watch your connections deepen beautifully.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is your time for a big, bold rebirth, and your charm is magnetic. Dive into something thrilling, just like the music that used to get you pumped. But remember, passion sometimes brings unexpected twists!

If you're single, a mysterious attraction could pop up. You might score some surprise benefits, like a tax rebate or new home opportunity — a jackpot in disguise! Perfect time to make some smart financial moves, from upgrades to redecorating. And on the intimacy front, things are heating up fast. Embrace that Scorpio allure; it’s your moment to shine and turn up the charm!