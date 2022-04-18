Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 18, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Someone may return your money that he or she had taken sometime back. A most peaceful existence is indicated on the home front. A long drive with someone close proves refreshing. You may go out on a fitness spree by choosing healthy substitutes in your diet. You will need to get deeply involved in your current project, as leaving it on others may not work.

Love Focus: Compatibility may become an issue in your married life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to take steps to increase your earning. You may be compelled to devote some time to office on this festive day. Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front. Spouse may remain cross with you for something not done. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh. A new vehicle is likely for some and will help in keeping up with the Joneses!

Love Focus: Young couples and those young at heart will be able to share intimate moments with their partners.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, you will be able to work towards enhancing your earnings. This is a good day to start a fresh project. Health of those unwell is likely to deteriorate and may require extra care. You will make your trip fun by persuading your best friend to accompany you. Your marital relationship will grow ever stronger as you resolve to draw nearer to each other.

Love Focus: Dark secrets may be revealed and can shake the foundation of love for some.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Monetary problems become a thing of the past. Something that is not your responsibility may come to you. You enjoy the best of health. Domestic atmosphere will be most peaceful and will help you let your hair down. An exciting vacation is foreseen. Good returns from property are foreseen.

Love Focus: Someone you like may not approach you to express his or her romantic intentions and disappoint you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You will succeed in stabilising your financial front. Your excellent performance is likely to bring you to the notice of those who matter. You will find yourself in the best of health and spirits. Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front and will allow you to let your hair down. Shifting residence is indicated for some. Excellent showing on the academic front will put you on the forefront.

Love Focus: You may find someone irresistible on the romantic front and make efforts to contact him or her.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you are on the verge of becoming financially independent. You will need to put in some more efforts to improve your performance. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. Preparing to receive someone at home may keep you busy, but it will be worth the effort. An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may express his or her feelings for you and make you happy.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial situation is likely to improve for some. You will have to follow a workplace procedure meticulously to get the result right the first time. A change of routine may prove beneficial to your health and well being. Someone in your extended family harbours ill will against you, so remain careful. Travelling brings luck, so do make the journey contemplated.

Love Focus: A match for the eligible is likely to be found.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial front will remain as bright as ever as all monetary worries become a thing of the past. Those doing some kind of field research are likely to gain recognition. If good health seems a problem, you will soon experience miraculous improvement. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns. Your best efforts on the academic front are likely to pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: You are likely to add to your relationship to make it an enriching experience!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Things are likely to turn favourable on the financial front, as money flows in. Health wise, you will remain at the peak. Today, there may be too much work on your platter for you to think of anything else. This is the day to start something new at home. Someone may insist on travelling with you, so take your call. A property is likely to come into your name.

Love Focus: You are likely to win the heart of the one you desire on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, you will be much better poised than before. You will get the chance to implement your plan at work. Taking all the precautions for retaining good health is likely to assume importance at this juncture. There is a likelihood of someone close coming over to your place. Some complications regarding ancestral property cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to find love on the work front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Monetary problems are set to vanish. Something you have failed to achieve may show you in a bad light. Self-discipline will be important to remain healthy. This is a good time to take family for an outing and that is what some of you are exactly going to do! Commuting will not pose much problem today. Someone will be willing to extend all the help required on the academic front.

Love Focus: Sharing your feelings with the one you love will give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be cool and calculating where money is concerned, as you earn as much as possible. Businesspersons will be able to go in for expansion. You remain fit and energetic. Parents will be most supportive and will go out of their way to fulfil your desire. Good showing on the academic front will help you in choosing your line. Following the advice of others is likely to benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory, but may require attention.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

