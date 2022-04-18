Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 18

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

If you are born under the zodiac sign of Aquarius sign then having an impeccable sense of being particular and specific in all your life’s choices and decisions comes naturally to you. You are clear headed with no confusion in your head and that is why you can make some of the most bold and stable choices in life. You are also straight forward and transparent in your life approach and don’t like to be staying in the grey area. However, your firm determination and stable nature is at times taken as being rude and rigid. And today, you must not care for what people may think of you. You must know and go by the rule of “everything ends well in the end” today and stay cool. There can be a chance of business travel in the morning time.

Aquarius Finance Today

If you are a boss and manager of your own finances then it is a great day for you and you have this ability of taking right decisions in money matters today. don’t be dependent on anyone else for helping you out in your financial profile.

Aquarius Family Today

It is a good day to be spending in the warmth and comfort of your family and loved ones. There can be a sheer sense of comfort and ease prevalent in your home today and everything will work perfectly.

Aquarius Career Today

Your boss can have so many expectations from you today and therefore it is the right time to showcase your big talent. Don’t feel lazy and stay productive to make a long-lasting impression on your seniors.

Aquarius Health Today

If you are on some medication, then seeking a doctor may help you reducing your medicine course and volume. You can feel minor symptoms of cough and cold and therefore it is best to stay indoors.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your romance is going to witness a new height of love today and you may feel blessed to be with your partner or spouse. They love you unconditionally and you shall not take it for granted.



Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026