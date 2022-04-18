Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 18

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

If you wish to meet the most active and energetic person in a room filled with people, go and find a Sagittarius born person. As a Sagittarius by your zodiac sign, you make the best optimistic person who is always excited and spontaneous to try out a new opportunity and possibility in life. Sitting idle can just bore you from inside and you like to channelize your vast pool of energy by indulging in some physically straining activities such as sports, swimming, gymming and dancing. You like to explore things and random people and places with an inquisitive bent of mind. And today, it can be a bit opposite of your daily usual self. You may feel the right sense of peace and calm in your mind today and all you may seek is some alone time. You may wish to indulge in some self introspection activities today. Travel in the noon time is also possible.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Keep your accounts clear with your business partners, clients and dealers today. Don’t trust anyone with your instinct and instead apply your brain before any big decision.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may go to visit some religious or spiritual place today and this may trigger your curiosity of connecting with your inner self. You may ask from your spouse for some alone time to know yourself better.

Sagittarius Career Today

You have the best of career opportunity today and you shall take it at any cost. Your co workers can also assist you in your routine office tasks and this may make you feel lighter and relaxed in your office.

Sagittarius Health Today

Don’t eat anything that is served and cooked for you. Make yourself a priority and start the practice of eating healthy and fresh. Eat a lot of green veggies to keep your gut clear and clean.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

It is quite a long time now since you have planned for a surprise for your partner or spouse. Today is a good day to express your love and desire to them and going on a date will also better your relation.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026