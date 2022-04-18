Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 18

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

Dear Leo born personality, being dominant and egoistic is one of your innate qualities yet you have this ability to win everybody’s heart with your graciousness in just a short time. You love being noticed and praised by all and therefore at times you are unnecessarily found flaunting your charisma and magnetism to rule the world. Also, as you are represented by the sign of a lion, you too have a big heart that cares and wishes well for everybody close to you. Today you might find yourself engaged in solving some issues at family and you may get success in the end. Work life will stay normal and you may feel like to go on rejuvenating trip with your group of closed friends by the end of the day.

Leo Finance Today

You are going to explore all new different dimensions to your financial prospects. You may get a lead to multiply your sources of income with an authentic source. But don’t rush and analyze the real situation before making a decision.

Leo Family Today

You may help in getting your old rifts in family affairs resolved by playing a role of mediator and you may be thanked later for this. Rest all will work as per normal routine and you shall go out on brisk walk after diner.

Leo Career Today

With your certain planetary positions in the chart, you are turning to be over conscious and passionate for your career dreams and aspirations and this career planning may keep you busy and engaged today as well.

Leo Health Today

With good diet and proper nutrition going in your body, you may feel better and active in your fitness levels. Also, a good exercise regime will also help in to bring the desired results.

Leo Love Life Today

You may feel this sudden urge to express your hidden desires and emotions on your relationship lately and therefore, you may seek some attention and love from your partner or spouse today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026