Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 2

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. You are likely to find yourself in high spirits and raring to undertake anything and everything today! Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Those trying to boost income may figure out newer ways. This is the day when you can venture forth to ask for a personal favour from higher ups at work. Homemakers can feel burdened with household chores. An out of town official trip may give some respite to those wanting a change from their dull routine.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically involved looks real, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health. It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. Jumping to conclusions and doing something rash on the professional front can lead to embarrassment.

A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. Much fun awaits some in a journey. Start saving for renovating an old house. Joining coaching classes for improving academic performance is foreseen.

Love Focus: Newlyweds or those newly in love will get a chance to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Getting quality time at home will help in focussing on activities that appeal to you. A balanced diet will be the first step in achieving good health, so stick to it. Help people out as much as you can as monetarily you face no problems.

Your efforts at work will be richly rewarded by getting noticed by those who matter. Some changes on the domestic front cannot be ruled out. A tiring journey is foreseen for some. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled.

Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5,11,20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You are likely to assist someone who is trying to make a mark in a specific field. Health may become a concern. Think twice before investing in anything big. A healthy debate with someone in the knows is likely to open up your mind to the possibilities in your particular field at work. A new idea on the home front looks promising but needs to be given shape. You are likely to enjoy someone’s company while holidaying. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price.

Love Focus: Reposing too much faith on someone and opening your heart out may backfire, as he or she can let you down.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Will power, will be your key to remain in shape. You will need to choose the investment schemes wisely to ensure profitable returns. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. You may find it difficult to convince a family member regarding something you want to achieve. Choose your mode of conveyance carefully for a safe journey. A sale of property may get good response. A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague may turn into a fight, so be careful.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6. 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may need to monitor your finances closely. You are likely to win the day on the professional front by your original ideas. Praise of a family member by someone will make you proud. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front. Getting unwell due to changing weather cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front. Good health is assured through own efforts. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. A difficult task at work will be completed by you in a jiffy, so expect all difficult jobs to come your way! Some of you may feel the home environment serene and restful. Check the mechanical soundness of vehicle you are travelling in to avoid being harassed on the way. There is a fair chance of some property getting allotted to you.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Getting overloaded on the academic front with work is indicated. Some of you can safely say goodbye to depression, as positivity enters your life once again. Keep options open on the investment front. You may enjoy yourself at work more than usual today, because of the changed environment. Family and finances can get you thinking and contemplating. Chance of moving to a new location on transfer is likely for some.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may need to cast their net wider to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your performance may leave you feeling good today on professional or academic front. A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. Financial scene is likely to stabilise once you review your investment options. Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. Efforts may be required to get something done at home. A good time is foreseen for those travelling overseas. Maintain confidentiality regarding a property deal being negotiated by you.

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with lover finally arrives.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You gel well with a new acquaintance. Opportunities to further your career will come only if you make efforts. Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. A new car or a major item may be purchased. Those new on the job will have to strive hard to show their worth. A family youngster may look up to you for help and guidance. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will need to muster all your persuasive powers to swing a deal in your favour. Good negotiating skills are likely to bring a lucrative deal within your grasp on the professional front. You will get help in tying up loose ends on the domestic front. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one! Those selling property may find the market hot but may not find many takers. Some of you are likely to enjoy a special place on the social front. Health may become a concern.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover or it may make your relationship suffer.

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. Increase in household expenditure is possible, so take all steps to cut it down. Work undertaken on the professional front may prove monotonous. A family elder will be full of praise for the help you are rendering. A well-planned trip promises a great time. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Academic pursuits will be fruitful.

Love Focus: Your kind nature may charm an opposite number and usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Dark Gray

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus