Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 20

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may take the initiative of hosting a family gathering at your house. Travelling with someone interesting promises to make the journey entertaining.

You may have to coordinate the plans for the day with someone to day. A business trip is likely to prove most fruitful for some. Those in medical and engineering fields will find recognition in whatever they are currently pursuing.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to take some time to reciprocate in equal measure.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Taking the family out for a spin will be fun. Those who have saved to splurge on this day, will find it worth it. Taking precautions would be better during these weather changes. You will need to be at hand to help out a near and dear one. Preferential treatment is likely at work as you manage to remain on the right side of the boss.

Love Focus: Some great plans for the evening may have to be shelved due to lover’s off mood.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A family youngster’s behaviour may be a cause of concern. Moderate earning can get you restructure your savings. Health remains good, as you become conscious about fitness. You are likely to meet someone today, who may become your lifelong friend. You are likely to excel and remain in the good books of a senior at the workplace. Excelling in academics will add to your motivation to do even better.

Love Focus: Romance may be high on your list of priorities today, so expect to enjoy the day!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Dipping profits may require you to cut down on other expenses. Those looking for a quick path to success on the fitness front are likely to smile. You may find those around you more secretive than usual. Spontaneous actions are likely to build your reputation on the social front. Changes on the professional front are likely to work in your favour.

Love Focus: Your relationship improves and strengthens as you pay more attention to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

A new household item is likely to be purchased by some. A visit to a place of entertainment is on the cards. You are likely to take up a new exercise regimen.

You are likely to derive immense satisfaction from what you are currently involved in. Someone not agreeing with your professional views may need a wee bit more convincing. A delay in possession of a property may require you to look for alternatives.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to strike those single.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Judicious spending will help you save well on the financial front.

A chance to visit someplace you had wanted to for long may materialise today. A senior may not be in sync with your ideas on the professional front. Performance on the academic front may be sinking because of lack of concentration. Some celebration is foreseen on the home front.

Love Focus: Getting engaged or married is on the cards for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A profit making scheme is likely to be put into effect and give excellent results. Some of you are likely to spend a happy and healthy time with a fitness conscious friend. Your hard work on the professional front is likely to attract appreciation. Adding some rich clientele to the list of clients is possible for some professionals.

Love Focus: There is no point in being too assertive on the romantic front, you will only upset lover.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Things are likely to turn favourable at work and boost your career prospects. A decision regarding property can be delayed for those facing litigation.

A good equation is likely to be formed with someone on the social front today. A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her academic performance

Love Focus: Some of you will resurrect your love life by stoking the embers of passion!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Keeping fit may become your mantra to begin indulging in healthy activities. A decision taken on the property front is likely to be in your favour. You may have more on your plate than you can tackle and that may disturb your peace of mind on the professional front. Someone influential is likely to help you maintain your finances.

Love Focus: Holding hands and exchanging sweet nothings with lover may not be possible today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Emotional contentment is what you seek and emotional contentment is what you will get, but through some efforts. Burning the midnight oil is important, if you want to do well on the work front. Don’t take too many liberties on the health front or it may upset your body. This is the right time to approach someone on the academic front to help you with your doubts!

Love Focus: Love life of those feeling stagnated in a relationship is set to improve.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Earning money will not be a problem and you are now likely to save much as well. Avoid saying things casually to a family member who is in not so good mood today. A new development can give you sleepless nights, but things will turn out favourable. You can plan a business expansion as you are now in a position to hire the best.

Love Focus: Although you may not admit but you do like someone and long to be spend more time with him or her.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Efforts to remain well connected with the property dealers will succeed. Something refreshing is likely to happen on the domestic front, so stay tuned.

Your efforts may not hit the expected benchmark on the professional front Your foresight and excellent planning will find the cash registers ringing. Rising clout on the social front will get you to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the city.

Love Focus: This is the time to plan out your future for settling down in matrimonial bliss.

Lucky Colour: Olive-Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

