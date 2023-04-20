Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 20, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 09, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Home finances may need to be dealt with a firm hand. Your efforts at work will be richly rewarded by getting noticed by those who matter. Family’s support will come when you need it the most. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air.

Love Focus: Flaunting wealth may not be the best course of action in attracting love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

An ailment you are suffering from may show signs of abating. Monetary gains from various sources will keep the coffers brimming. Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. Drudgery of domestic chores may make you long for a break. Those travelling should be careful on the road. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may not be in the right frame of mind for anything romantic today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. You will need to keep expenses within limits in a new project. Probationers and internees will get a chance to showcase their talents. You may have to bear the brunt of taking spouse or lover for granted. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. You may not get the best price for a property in the market, so adopt a wait and watch policy.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front appear to be positive.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. Judicious spending will find your bank balance in a healthy state. Deft handling of a situation at work will prevent complications. Youngsters can organise a do at home and make the domestic front lively. Those on a vacation can spend the day in a most boring place. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. The time to save money and curb wasteful expenditure is here. Your efforts at work will get recognised and give your professional reputation a boost. Home front may not seem a tranquil zone, as spouse becomes demanding. Those using the road will need to be cautious. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns. Students will be able to concentrate better by improving company and study environment.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Be particular about hygiene, especially if eating out. If you are in a mood for some spending, now is the time! An unsatisfactory task can make you fall foul with a senior at work. Your attempt to resolve a family dispute is likely to succeed. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Lack of confidence may prevent some from giving their best on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will get your lover to share your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Negligence on the health front is to be avoided. Financial uncertainty, that has been prevailing for sometime, is likely to dissipate. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. Antics of a family member can become a source of concern. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. You will need to keep the right mental attitude to achieve success on the academic front.

Love Focus: Young couples can experience widening differences.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will need to ease the problems of someone who remains low and irritable. Attempts to improve your financial status do not seem easy, but try you must. Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work. Domestic chores can burden some, but it will only be a temporary phase. Uncertainty can fog the mind of those planning to travel abroad. Avoid investing in property today.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with partner will not only be pleasurable, but most fulfilling too.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Your gut feeling about a financial issue may get you into hot waters, so don’t be rash. You may face difficulties by not adopting a systematic approach to problem solving at work. Keeping a positive outlook will help in spreading positivity at home. Good planning and wise budgeting are likely to make a trip enjoyable in least amount of money. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Unnecessarily worrying about health is not advised. Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. Delay in getting suitable employment appears unavoidable, but things are certain to move your way. Friends or cousins can come and make the home front lively. A long trip by vehicle can prove boring. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. Those not doing well in academics are likely to go in for extra coaching soon.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health wise, you feel on the top of the world. Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. A project may entail a lot of travelling. You can feel hurt and dejected over an issue at home. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. Extracurricular activities on the academic front are likely to win you accolades. You will be able to effectively deal with a rumour that has you at its focus.

Love Focus: Evening out with lover will help you unwind.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Solid gains are seen for those playing the stocks or indulging in betting. You can feel neglected and ignored by people who matter on the work front. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. An out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out for some. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Things may cool down in a relationship, but you will manage to stoke up the romantic fires.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

