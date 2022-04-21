Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 21, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those earning big bucks are likely to get a chance to splurge on their favourite stuff. Politicians and businessmen can find the day profitable. You will be more than willing to try out a new health recipe. A peaceful atmosphere at home will help you in relaxing with your loved one. You may be longing for a vacation to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: Partner’s excellent mood is likely to put a smile back on your face and give you some naughty ideas!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A remote possibility of earning big bucks will soon turn to reality. Learning something new at work may get you all excited. Some of you may be on the verge of adopting a healthy lifestyle. A small get together is on the cards and may prove enjoyable. Those bitten by the travel bug may start planning a vacation now. Now is the time to invest in property, if you want good returns.

Love Focus: Lover or partner is likely to ease your troubled mind this evening.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Putting money in a financial scheme will be a step in the right direction. Those afflicted with lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Business development personnel will achieve a breakthrough in winning an overseas contract. Worsening condition of a family elder may take an alarming turn. A trip down the memory lane will help bring the loved ones together.

Love Focus: Spending time with the ones you love is likely to make your day.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Profits accrue in an investment done in the past. Those thinking of skipping office today are advised to give it a rethink. A fruit and juice diet will help in bringing the system in line. This is the day to spend with the family at an exotic holiday resort. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some. A good day can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: The one you like will make you feel wanted and shower love on you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Past arrears are likely to bring immense financial relief to some. Small scale industry owners are likely to give big companies a run for their money. Being contented with your lot will provide stability and peace of mind. Celebrating an achievement of a child or sibling is on the cards. This is not the day to sit idle, so plan something exciting! Joining a new course is likely for some.

Love Focus: Going down the memory lane with an old relation will give immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. Engineers and police personnel may get a chance to prove their mettle. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. A piece of good news is likely to spread happiness in the family. An overseas journey is indicated for attending a wedding or ceremony. On the social front, your popularity simply soars.

Love Focus: Today, the starry-eyed will get a chance to spend intimate moments with lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A friend is likely to support you monetarily, if such a situation arises. Distributors and manufacturers need to be careful about quality. Regular sweat outs will soon get you back into shape. Homemakers will reap rich benefits from tight budgeting. You may have to postpone a trip or task, due to circumstances beyond your control. You will find yourself in full control of something that you previously avoided.

Love Focus: You will get the time to meet lover today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A loan you had forgotten about is returned. Those vacating office on retirement are likely to feel a bit stagnated. Fresh country air and unencumbered mind will make stress disappear. Find solace at home surrounded by family members. Partner will be more than willing to travel with you. A great opportunity to own property may come to you. Your efforts on the academic front will bear fruit.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will be richly rewarded.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Handsome profits accrue in a venture undertaken by you. Government officials can expect a windfall soon. You will not only start a new diet regime, but also continue it. Family life runs smoothly and is likely to keep you happily engaged. Your visit to a distant place proves fruitful, as you manage to achieve your aim. A good day is foreseen for getting a much awaited luxury item.

Love Focus: Don’t propose anything stupid without gauging the mood of lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An outstanding payment is likely to be received. You get time to rest and rejuvenate. Betting and speculation is best left alone, as you stand to lose. Your predictions about an outcome may be proved right on the professional front. Aftermath of a festival or ceremony will be as exciting! A change of scene through a short vacation or local trip is possible. Property or wealth may be inherited by some.

Love Focus: A deep understanding and respect will develop between newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A gift in the form of cash from a relative cannot be ruled out. You may turn your focus towards health and become fit. A short break from the routine is indicated and will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. You may plan to visit an out of town distant relative in the near future. Savings will come in use for buying a new gadget or automobile.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will be realised, as partner plays along.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those planning to buy a vehicle will be able to raise a loan. Some fresh ground may be broken on the professional front. Your health may play a spoilsport in an outing. Newlyweds can expect a blissful existence. A chance of going abroad for studies becomes a reality for some. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good. This is the right time to realise your dream on the academic front.

Love Focus: Paucity of time may restrict meeting lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

