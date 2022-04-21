Virgo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 21

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Day seems favourable but you may face some issues on the domestic front. You should be with right people and choose good friends in order to ensure emotional fulfilment. You may feel enthusiastic and be more active on social media. You may go out to your favourite restaurant and enjoy good company and food.

Romance is in the air and someone may show romantic interest. You too may start liking someone secretly. Financial security may be your main concern these days. You may put money in business promotion or buy an expensive fitness equipment. It’s good to discuss your potential plans with a financial advisor.

What else is there to reveal for the day? Find out below:

Virgo Finance Today

Avoid investing in any deal if you are not sure about it. You are advised to gather all info before making any decision. You may be concerned about your comfort level and spend on luxurious things.

Virgo Family Today

Avoid beating around the bush and speak up and discuss things in detail to sort out issues on the domestic front. Enjoy sip of coffee at a popular café with your loved ones to make the domestic aura normal.

Virgo Career Today

This is a moderate day and you may have lot in your mind today. You may have to use latest technologies to pace up output. You can grab top position by using social media.

Virgo Health Today

Your excellent health condition may keep you uplifted and offer you positive mindset and vibes to see the world differently. Avoid getting anxious about any minor personal or professional issue.

Virgo Love Life Today

You can elevate your bond by flirting with your partner. Get chatty and share giggles with your spouse to make her or him feel loved. You should think about something for a refreshing change.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Light blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026