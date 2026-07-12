Remark on donation row: UP minister Nandi hits back at Aaditya Thackeray

Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister, on Sunday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray over his remarks on the alleged donation row at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, accusing him of indulging in “self-serving politics” and straying from the ideology of Hindutva. UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ at an event in Prayagraj on July 12. (HT photo)

Terming Thackeray’s statement “unfortunate”, Nandi and said both Aaditya and his father Uddhav Thackeray had been rejected by the people of Maharashtra.

He said Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had championed the cause of Hindutva, but alleged that Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray had aligned themselves with those who questioned the Ram temple for political gains.

Nandi further claimed that the Thackeray family was now compelled to prove its claim over Bal Thackeray’s political legacy and identity. He alleged that Aaditya and Uddhav Thackeray were resorting to such statements to safeguard their political relevance and that their remarks had no connection with the real issues concerning the public.

Aaditya Thackeray had targeted the BJP over the alleged irregularities in offerings at the Ram temple, alleging that it was raising issues such as the Uniform Civil Code to divert attention from the alleged donation controversy and other issues, including NEET.

Nandi made the remarks after launching the plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign at the historic Chandrashekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj. As part of the state-wide ‘Vriksharopan Mahayagya-2026’, he paid floral tribute to freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad before planting a Harishankari sapling, reaffirming the government’s commitment to environmental conservation and a greener Uttar Pradesh.