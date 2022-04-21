Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aries Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 21
horoscope

Aries Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 21

  • Read your free daily Aries horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 21, 2022
Read your free daily Aries horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 21, 2022
Read your free daily Aries horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 21, 2022
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Day seems good and you can have energy and sufficient time to work on your dream project. Students may have a great day and meet someone influential and get tips to be successful on the academic front. There is a lot to learn about virtual currency, so you should better research and gather facts before investing in cryptocurrency.

A disputed property may ruin your mental peace and create an awkward situation for you and relatives. Your mind may be occupied with weird thoughts today. It's a good idea to devote some time to social services or volunteer if you have free time. This is how you can put free time to good use.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Aries Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. You may think about helping someone and donate some money to poor and needy kids. Avoid doubting yourself and go with your intuitions today.

Aries Family Today

This is not a favourable day. You should express your views wisely, so that you can clear doubts or misunderstandings. You may invite your friends for dinner. You should show up for people you love the most.

Aries Career Today

This is an excellent day on the career front and you may crack an interview and get handsome salary package offer. An unexpected work opportunity is waiting for you, so be ready for it.

Aries Health Today

Some may adopt a pet or start enjoying new experiences of life. Some may attract people of the same mindset. This is the right time to grow spiritually and personally and get answer of all your problems.

Aries Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front and you may have exciting things to do with your partner. Everything seems perfect today, so celebrate this special day with your spouse.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: White

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope aries aries astrology sun signs + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out