Aries Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 21

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Day seems good and you can have energy and sufficient time to work on your dream project. Students may have a great day and meet someone influential and get tips to be successful on the academic front. There is a lot to learn about virtual currency, so you should better research and gather facts before investing in cryptocurrency.

A disputed property may ruin your mental peace and create an awkward situation for you and relatives. Your mind may be occupied with weird thoughts today. It's a good idea to devote some time to social services or volunteer if you have free time. This is how you can put free time to good use.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Aries Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. You may think about helping someone and donate some money to poor and needy kids. Avoid doubting yourself and go with your intuitions today.

Aries Family Today

This is not a favourable day. You should express your views wisely, so that you can clear doubts or misunderstandings. You may invite your friends for dinner. You should show up for people you love the most.

Aries Career Today

This is an excellent day on the career front and you may crack an interview and get handsome salary package offer. An unexpected work opportunity is waiting for you, so be ready for it.

Aries Health Today

Some may adopt a pet or start enjoying new experiences of life. Some may attract people of the same mindset. This is the right time to grow spiritually and personally and get answer of all your problems.

Aries Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front and you may have exciting things to do with your partner. Everything seems perfect today, so celebrate this special day with your spouse.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026