Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 21

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Positive vibes and favourable stars may make time suitable to work on your career ambitions and cultivate relationships with seniors and co-workers. You may have to help someone with his or her workload. Students should meditate over their objectives on the academic front. Punctuality and sincerity can help achieve something big. There are chances of getting best deals on the equipment you wanted to buy for long.

You should be concerned about your personality and appearance and splurge on expensive clothes and accessories. It is okay to give your partner space as it is necessary to keep the bond of love strong.

How have stars planned your day? Find out below:

Libra Finance Today

Day can be good on the financial front if you take right decisions on the right time. Some may dine out or go for shopping. Students may get their loan sanctioned and start new journey to achieve their academic goals.

Libra Family Today

Your family matters a lot to you, so you are going to apply for leaves to visit your parents. Married couples may plan something exciting to add thrill in married life. Some may shift to new home and throw house warming party.



Libra Career Today

It may be easy for you to handle personal and professional issues without any hassle. Direct discussions with peers or colleagues can clear doubts and give you a way to complete an assignment.



Libra Health Today

You can make impossible things possible by using good and practical strategy. You may be concerned about piled up bills and work. You should plan each and every second of the day in order to complete pending tasks.



Libra Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front. Your sharper and smarter attitude may catch attention of someone you love secretly. This may be a wonderful day for the newly wed couples.



Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026