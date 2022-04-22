Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 22, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money will not be a problem for you, as great investments beckon. You will have it easy at work today. Your focus on health will keep you fit. It is best to ignore the sugary sweet words of an acquaintance and take his or her bait. Visit to a friend or relative is likely to take up the day, but it will be enjoyable. A prime property is likely to be yours soon.

Love Focus: Your closeness to someone may be objected to by spouse.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A boost in earning is indicated. You are likely to get an excellent opportunity on the professional front. You may get serious to come back in shape. Don’t use words that you may later regret in a domestic fight. You may need to visit someone who is ailing, just to express your sympathy. Delay a property transaction, as stars appear unfavourable. Those seeking employment are likely to get a call soon.

Love Focus: Your will be able to find time for partner despite your hectic schedule.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Investing in property will give good returns, especially if you sell it now. Actors and stage artists may have money showered on them. Tension on the domestic front cannot be ruled out. Success is foretold on the academic front. Your attempt to find peace and pleasure outside succeeds. Ailments that you are suffering from are set to disappear.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may be expected to fulfil the expectations of partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

A luxury item you wanted for long may come to you with a heavy discount. Getting choice posting is possible for the uniformed personnel. Your focus on health promises to keep you fit and energetic. Those newly settled abroad can expect a stable life. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one. The day is auspicious to buy gold or jewellery.

Love Focus: With lover off mood, your romantic ideas may get nipped in the bud.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Those working for a social cause may manage to raise funds. Improvement in health is foreseen, as you take up an exercise routine. You are likely to enjoy the right mix of work and pleasure on the professional front. You are likely to share a special equation with a youngster. An outing with the family is likely and will be most enjoyable. It is a good day to buy a vehicle or a major item.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal is on the anvil for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those involved in extracurricular activities will excel. Past tensions that had been giving you sleepless nights are set to vanish. Doubts regarding an investment may prove to be unfounded. You will manage to tackle an issue at work in a satisfactory manner. A family youngster will be instrumental in furthering the business. It will be important to take the right approach on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those thinking of out of caste marriage may not get the support of family.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A good return can be expected from a previous investment. Workload may make you spend extra hours at work. Health remains satisfactory, but your aim should be total fitness. A family member returns after spending sometime on the distant shores. A drive to the countryside is likely to give you the thrills. A property may be sold off at a hefty margin.

Love Focus: Your fears will be laid to rest as the one you secretly love sends positive signals.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Business venture undertaken with great fanfare will make steady progress. A troublesome health problem simply disappears. A dip in fortunes is indicated, as a venture fails to take off. A fun-filled journey is on the cards for youngsters. Property dealers are likely to make a killing. Family life runs smoothly, but makes it exciting to avoid boredom from setting in.

Love Focus: An encouraging sign on the romantic front is likely to warm the cockles of your heart.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Avenues for increased earning open up for the enterprising. You will need to keep up your health routine to remain fit. Those involved in manufacturing are likely to win large order for their products. You are likely to be praised for your good nature by elderly relatives. A comfortable journey is indicated for those undertaking one today. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price.

Love Focus: You will cherish a gift of sentimental value from someone special.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Online business will flourish, if adequate time and energy is devoted to it. A food item may not agree with your system. Enthusiasm of a family member will be infectious and will make others join in. An entertaining trip will help drive away the blues. Promising times lie ahead for those planning to study abroad.

Love Focus: Lover may distract you from your objective.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A get-rich-quick scheme will bring in the cash. Sleep lovers will be well rested and rejuvenated. Starting something new at work will be appreciated by all and may give your career a boost. Family life of newlyweds enters a new phase. A new acquisition may put you in the exclusive club of the ‘haves’. Children are likely to make you proud by their achievements.

Love Focus: An important piece of information will help you in winning your love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial front remains stable. A promotion or a prestigious appointment may come to you at work. Health initiative will prove beneficial, only if you are able to maintain it. Changes or renovation at home may go beyond what was budgeted. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Wealth through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: An outing will provide a perfect setting for taking the next crucial step in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

