Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 25, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some new techniques may help you in achieving the desired fitness level. Investing during the auspicious days is likely to multiply returns. Working women can have a trying time at work. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. Something that you have organised on the social front may have to be postponed. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may find yourself more fit and energetic, than before. You will need to impose strict discipline in spending to keep your financial situation healthy. You are likely to get the opportunity to enhance your skills in your area of expertise. You will succeed in persuading a family elder to undertake a pilgrimage. If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to take someone along. Someone can dupe you on the property front, so remain vigilant.

Love Focus: Going with lover for an outing is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Pursuing an outdoor sport promise to keep you in a fine fettle. Increase in household expenditure is possible, so take all steps to cut it down. Excellent environment at work is likely to make work fun and boost your efficiency. Positivity on the home front can be expected as you rid yourself of negative feelings. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the emotions of spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Meditation comes in handy in calming the mind. Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. A good and well-paying job is likely to slip out of your hand. Family tensions will soon get replaced by peace and tranquility at home. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price. Your clarity of mind on the academic front will make difficulties disappear, so expect to perform well.

Love Focus: You can feel hesitant in expressing your feelings to lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weight watchers need to put in more efforts! Don’t bank upon anyone too much, as you may be left high and dry. Someone on the work front is out to get you, so watch your step. Spouse may be in complaining mode, but you will be able to handle the situation well. Your idea for an outing is likely to be lapped up by family members, so expect an exciting time. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: It will be wise to keep your romance on a low key today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A happy mix of diet and exercise promises to keep you fit as a fiddle. Monetary situation is likely to deteriorate, due to some hasty investments. Acting as a mediator in a man management situation at work is indicated. Family will be more than responsive to your needs. Commuting can eat into your leisure time today. Decision regarding a property related matter may be given in your favour. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable.

Love Focus: Those eligible and looking for a mate can find the day favourable.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Off White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Ignoring health may get you into all sorts of problems. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. Your thoroughness will see a project through without any glitches. Skillful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. A vacation will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. Your success on the academic front is assured, as you get the kind of support that can get you places.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to spend time in solitude with lover today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. Strain felt on the budget is likely to ease, as you go on a cost-cutting mission. A coveted post may come your way, as you are able to play your cards well. Bad mood of a family member may spoil the domestic environment. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark.

Love Focus: Attracting an opposite number will give a big boost to your self esteem.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Delegating work will allow you to focus on only the important matters. You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Financially the day will prove satisfactory, as adequate earnings are indicated. You can be prevented from doing something that you like by parents of a family elder. Don’t undertake a long journey alone. A property issue may make you tense. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have to wait some more for love to happen.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Diehard shoppers may find some good bargains to splurge on Deskbound may take an initiative to shake a leg and come back in shape. A missed deadline or an incomplete job may get you into trouble, so don’t give that chance. Homemakers can resent their dull routine and crave a change of scene. A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Extend a helping hand to someone is possible on the fitness front. You may smell a rat in a get-rich-quick scheme and not fall for it. An overseas deal promises to bring some great opportunities. You may not see eye to eye with a parent or a family member. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may need to reschedule your meeting with lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. You can find it a bit difficult to stabilise expenses, so cut corners wherever possible. Those new on the job may find some opposition from others. Family will be most supportive, when it actually matters for you. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. A good break can be expected by some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Deep down you may be desperate to bring some changes in your relationship, but can feel reluctant.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

