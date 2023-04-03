All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 3, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A routine medical check-up is advised for some. You will succeed in maintaining stability on the financial front. Things are likely to turn out in your favour on the professional front. You will need to exercise patience on the domestic front today. Keep your cool on the road as road rage cannot be ruled out. A property issue is best left untouched today. Good showing is maintained on the academic front.

Love Focus: The lover may not be able to give full time to you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream



TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You can be bee-minded where spending money is concerned. Adequate rest will become essential for those wedded to workouts. Leaving the present job for greener pastures may be on your mind. Changing season may find some doing up the home front. A business trip abroad will prove most fruitful. Some of you can become serious about owning property. A happy situation on the academic front is foretold.

Love Focus: Lover may require own space, respect that.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Conserving money at this point in time will be important. Total focus on work will help in leaving nothing pending on the professional front. A family youngster is likely to spring a pleasant surprise. You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. This is a good day to undertake a journey, if you are planning to travel out of town. You may get the opportunity to change residence and shift to a better place.

Love Focus: If romance is not working out, don’t feel dismayed, give it some more time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red



CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Your love for street food can play havoc with your system. Don't put money in buying things that are not of immediate use. Chances of making it to the next grade look favourable for the salaried. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out-of-town relative. Travelling for work appears to be favourable. Formalities for possession of a house get completed making you its proud owner!

Love Focus: Differences may lead to fights and strain your relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. Keeping good health will not be too difficult as you become more health conscious. You will feel delighted in receiving a payment you had given up as lost. Some efforts will be required to bag a lucrative deal. This may not be the best day for a long journey. Good options will be found by those searching for property that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: The company of lover is likely to help you unwind and relax.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. A project may require additional finances to become viable. Subordinates are likely to play a major role in saving your day at work. A family dispute that you are trying to settle may turn ugly. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories. Some of you can apply for a home loan for buying a property.

Love Focus: The one you are in love with is likely to invite you over today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. Money poses no problems, but it is advisable to remain a bit tight-fisted. Something completed at work will be appreciated. Family youngsters may become a source of worry for some. Travelling with a youngster is on the cards for some. Getting the paperwork in order for acquiring property may prey on your time. You will get the time to consolidate your position on the academic front.

Love Focus: This is the time to express your love for someone you truly love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

For some, health may take priority over other things. You will feel more financially secure now, than before. Your performance at work may suffer, due to lethargy. Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. Driving to a new destination is on the cards for some. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Some of you may attempt to brighten your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will remain careful of your health to prevent recurrence of an old ailment. No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. An overseas journey is indicated for those in business. You can be kept busy on the domestic front. Luck is likely to shine on those travelling for business related meetings. Some complications are foreseen in matters related to property. Academic front seems favourable.

Love Focus: Spark may be missing from your love life due to sheer neglect.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Coming back in shape will pose difficulties, but nothing that you cannot overcome. Financially, you will choose to stick to a strict budget. Pressures at work may keep you on your toes. You will be able to devote more time to family than usual. Driving down for a vacation cannot be ruled out for some. A property deal is likely to get finalised. This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the academic front.

Love Focus: Don’t press things on the romantic front if this is not happening.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to enjoy good health as you resolve to take up some physical activity seriously. You may cut corners just to finance a new project. Your hard work is certain to show, so don't get worried on that account. An irritable family member will need to be handled with soft gloves. A short vacation will prove more tiring than fun. Your hunt for a suitable accommodation may not immediately prove fruitful.

Love Focus: Togetherness will prove a great antidote for a stagnant love life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be motivated to get back into shape and may even join a gym. You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. Give some time to someone to improve his or her performance. Some tensions are foreseen in a joint family set up. Prepare well for a long journey, if you want to travel comfortably. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Young couples may decide to set up house independently.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

