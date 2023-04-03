Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope today, April 3, 2023 advises exercising patience

Virgo Horoscope today, April 3, 2023 advises exercising patience

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 03, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for 3 April 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your love stars are strong.

Daily astrological prediction says, be calm and face the realities of today

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for April 3, 2023: Those who want to quit smoking can kick the habit today.
The problems in professional life must not impact personal life. Fund challenges may impact the morale of entrepreneurs but things will be back on track.

Professionally, different challenges may test your patience today. Businessmen may have issues related to funds. But students will have success in examinations and job seekers may gain a job before the day ends.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be safe today. No serious hassles would disrupt life. Minor issues need to be resolved. Ensure the partner is happy while spending time with you. Your love stars are strong and the relationship might get approval from the parents today. You may also consider marriage as the day is good. Single Virgos may find new love today. Females may get conceived and hence, unmarried girls should be cautious while spending time with their partner.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your team leader may not be happy with you. Serious allegations may scathe your morale today. However, you’ll get the opportunity to prove your mettle. Bring in new ideas and concepts as they will be approved. Those who are in the insurance, banking, sales, and tourism sectors may face high risks. Authors and poets would be creative today. Government officials may be under severe pressure for performance. Entrepreneurs dealing with antiques, furniture, travel gear, fashion accessories, textiles, and food may face serious fund issues today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

The money would be a major concern today for entrepreneurs. However, salaried professionals would be on the safer side. Invest smartly in a fixed deposit or sovereign bond. A stock market is also a good option. You may also buy a property today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who want to quit smoking can kick the habit today. Reduce the intake of sugar and oil. Instead, include more vegetables in the diet. Some people may face heart-related issues today. Exercise in the morning to stay fresh and healthy. Elderly people may face knee and joint pain. Some of the natives may also have sleep-related problems today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

