Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 9

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Entrepreneurs are likely to rejoice as a good marketing gimmick. A bonus or increment can be held in abeyance, but not for long. Your achievement can make the family proud. Disruptions while travelling can be expected by some, but it will be due to outside factors. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house. Those struggling on the education front will need to further tighten their belts. Mental stress will become a thing of the past for some.

Love Focus: Sweet words of lover will sound most reassuring.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those studying outside can expect some extra money from home. Introducing health food in your diet plan will be a good idea. A loan you had applied for will be sanctioned. A professional victory is yours, but you will have to play your cards well. Your taking out time for the family today will be much appreciated. If travel is on your mind, a vacation with family or friends cannot be far away! Discuss any reservations you have about a property issue beforehand.

Love Focus: Frustration on the romantic front is possible.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Students can expect the day to be favorable. Health remains excellent. Adding to the wealth is foretold as cash comes to you from various sources. Salaried persons may not get too thrilled with the arrears they receive. Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness. Discomfort is likely to be faced in a long journey. A property is likely to come into your name.

Love Focus: Those hoping for a passionate evening with partner will have to take the initiative themselves!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You remain in the pink of health. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is on the cards for some. Doctors, lawyers and other professionals will be able to add to their reputation. Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip with family. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. Some of you may lag behind in work on the academic or professional front but will make up for it.

Love Focus: Travelling to a fun place with lover is likely to get you all excited.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries





*Leo (July 23-August 23): You succeed in making good progress in whatever you take up today. Taking up a sport will keep you in perfect shape. You are not in the best of financial health due to a delayed payment, so expect to have a tough time with creditors. Busy schedules, extra responsibilities and deadlines can keep you on your toes at work. Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. An excellent opportunity to visit a foreign country awaits some. Buying property or starting a construction is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Your suggestion for an exclusive evening out is likely to be lapped up by lover!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those planning to buy property are likely to get a good bargain. An invitation to a party or an event is likely to brighten the day. Health remains excellent. You will reap the benefits of solid investments and will feel financially quite secure. Those burdened with work will have to do something about the resulting fatigue and stress. Your attempt to resolve a family dispute is likely to succeed. Those using the road today should remain alert as stars don’t seem favorable.

Love Focus: For some, a long-term relationship can turn into marriage.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those trying to achieve something personal may get lucky. Health can become worrisome due to excesses, so improve your dietary habits to keep fit. You may need to keep a close tab on expenditure to save for the essentials. Promising opportunities open for those wanting to switch jobs. Devoting time to family will provide immense happiness. Do not undertake a long journey alone. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front.

Love Focus: Your love boat can be tossed around in rough seas, if you don’t erase differences soon.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Students are likely to fare excellently through a focused approach. Balanced diet coupled with a regular workout is likely to benefit you immensely. Remaining cautious while investing is likely to save you from a loss. Your work on the professional front will be exceptional and get you instant recognition. Homemakers can remain dissatisfied with the quality of renovation work despite spending time and money on it. Take all actions to make a long-distance journey comfortable. Trouble is likely to brew over an issue related to property.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to get attracted to you and may even befriend you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Maintain confidence regarding a property deal being negotiated by you. A hobby may fascinate you, but you will be too lazy to take it up. Periodic breaks are likely to do your health a whale of good. You manage to keep expenses within limit in a new project. Excellent results on the work front are likely to put you in a limelight. Not a great day on the family front as some fight or argument over an issue can ensue with someone. Travelling to a distant destination will be fun.

Love Focus: Travel will certainly increase your chances of getting romantically linked, so why not take a break right away!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will do well to keep your cards close to chest regarding a property matter. Your spiritual endeavors will help bring peace of mind and contentment. Some workout and consuming light food is likely to keep you in a fine fettle. Those into real estate are likely to strike it rich. Those appearing for interviews will find their old confidence return. Spouse may be in complaining mode, but you will be able to handle the situation well. Your desire to travel far and meet someone close is likely to see the light of the day soon.

Love Focus: Differences with lover are foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Accompanying someone on a trip will prove most exciting for some. Those looking to buy property are certain to find an excellent bargain. You may find yourself in an introspective mood today. Be careful of the changing weather. Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run. A lot of hurdles are likely for those operating from home. You can take upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family.

Love Focus: Surprise gift and a candlelight dinner are certain to impress lover.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An important task is likely to go well, as you remain at your impressive best! You manage to achieve perfect health through self-motivation and hard work. The prospects of promotion fizzle out for some, as competition grows stronger. Spouse or a family member may need your help, so find time to be available. There may be a requirement for you to travel out of town. Speculation may not bring in the kind of returns you have been expecting.

Love Focus: Some special plans for a romantic evening are likely to make your love life sparkle.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





