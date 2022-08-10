Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 11, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Also Read | Love Horoscope Today

Also Read | Career Horoscope Today

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. Those in salaried jobs may get caught goofing off. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. You can remain busy organising something on the family front. Family life will be satisfactory, provided you keep negativity out of your system. You may plan an outing together or go on a short vacation. Read More

Love Focus: Love is in the air and those feeling under the cloud on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Solid gains are seen for those playing the stocks or indulging in betting. You Probationers and internees will get a chance to showcase their talents. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. You may go all out in doing something entrusted to you on the home front. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some. Read More

Love Focus: Someone you have a crush on can give positive indications on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You manage to save money by cutting corners. Those ailing for sometime will show positive signs of recovery. Some of you can insist on organising a party or a get-together at home. If pleasure is your motive, then home is the place for you. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. An unsatisfactory task can make you fall foul with a senior at work. Read More

Love Focus: Moodiness of lover will put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. A lucrative deal may slip out of your fingers, if you are not proactive. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Organising a family get-together cannot be ruled out. Travellers will experience a smooth journey. A new acquisition will meet your aim of keeping up with the Joneses. Read More

Love Focus: A love-at-first-sight situation promises ‘goose-pimply’ excitement!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you may plan on buying a vehicle or an appliance. Your professional knowledge and business acumen will be much in demand at work. Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. A family youngster may disappoint you. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house. Academic success is foretold. Read More

Love Focus: You are likely to charm your way into somebody’s heart!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. Monetary front remains unfavourable. Doing up the house is possible for some homemakers. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. Read More

Love Focus: With you around there will be nothing but excitement on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Negotiating a deal can find you at your persuasive best. A break from work will prove most refreshing and restful. Positive changes on the domestic front are likely. Travelling with friends will be fun. This is a good time to invest in property. Academically, you are set to perform well. Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Read More

Love Focus: You may get tempted to reciprocate someone’s romantic gestures.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Investing during the auspicious days is likely to multiply returns. Your professional output may be lower than usual today. A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Celebrating an event or someone’s success cannot be ruled out. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. Time is ripe to buy property. You will be able to prepare well for a competition. Read More

Love Focus: Romance may enter your life in a most unexpected manner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good earning opportunities are likely to come your way soon. There is an excellent opportunity awaiting some on the business front. A healthy diet will keep you fit. You are likely to achieve much satisfaction in catering to a family elder. A long journey may prove most tiring and boring. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable. Read More

Love Focus: You are romantic by nature and will keep the fires of passion burning in your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial front appears most encouraging. Those slogging on the professional front may crave for a relaxed atmosphere. Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Pilgrimage may help in evolving spiritually. Changes on the home front are likely to be welcomed by all. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams. Read More

Love Focus: Lover’s moodiness may throw a wet blanket on your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A new car or a major item may be purchased. Someone close at work will take most of the workload off your shoulders. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Enjoying togetherness with family is indicated and will keep you in high spirits. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Keep up your attempts to mend fences with someone close in a property dispute. Read More

Love Focus: Those much in love can expect to enjoy the day to the hilt.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those playing the stocks are likely to hit it big. Your efforts at work will be richly rewarded by getting noticed by those who matter. Health wise you feel on the top of the world. Love and caring will make home a heaven. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. A property deal may prove most profitable. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers. Read More

Love Focus: Love can come knocking at your door and promise much happiness.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON