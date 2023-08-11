All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 11, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A new car or a major item may be purchased. Falling health can force you to choose a healthy lifestyle. You will take the right decision regarding a professional matter. A family get together can find you in your element. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine later. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front. Read Aries Horoscope Today, August 11, 2023

Also Read Career Horoscope Today

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have to wait some more for love to happen.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your judgement in enhancing finances will be flawless, so expect a windfall! You are likely to opt for health foods. You will be able to improve your position on the professional front. Today is the day when you must find time to spend with your family. Seeing new places, meeting new people is in store for some. A property matter will be resolved amicably. You are likely to come out the winner in a close competition on the academic front. Your words can hurt, so think before you speak. Read Taurus Horoscope Today, August 11, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Love Focus: You may not be much romantically inclined today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Good earning opportunities are likely to come your way soon. A change in lifestyle will do a whale of a good to your health. Your focus and perseverance will make you victorious. Good advice will work wonders for a family member. Some of you can do extensive travelling today and enjoy it too! Some of you may possess a flat soon. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind. Read Gemini Horoscope Today, August 11, 2023

Love Focus: Some of you can look forward to a romantic evening out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Financial front appears most encouraging. Those ailing are likely to be on the road to recovery. You will feel most secure in your comfort zone at work. Family will appear most responsive to your needs. You will implement your travel plans without a hitch. Good returns from property are indicated for some. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation. Someone is likely to take unnecessary advantage of your helpful nature. Read Cancer Horoscope Today, August 11, 2023

Love Focus: An exciting challenge is in store for the adventure lovers.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those trying to boost income may figure out newer ways. Steps taken to come back in shape are likely to prove most beneficial. This is the time to re-evaluate your career options. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. Good returns from property are indicated for some. Ascertain facts before reacting to bad news about something or someone. Read Leo Horoscope Today, August 11, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You will enjoy spending time with the lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. You may find lifestyle changes most beneficial. Someone is likely to become your mentor and help you out of a difficult situation. You are likely to be a pillar of strength for the family. Those forced to travel frequently will do everything to make the journey comfortable. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front. Read Virgo Horoscope Today, August 11, 2023

Love Focus: You can be double-timed on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. Mental stress will become a thing of the past. This is the period when you will get the opportunity to regain lost ground. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time today! Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front. Read Libra Horoscope Today, August 11, 2023

Love Focus: Your initiative will soon bring positive results on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A good financial move will prove profitable. You manage to achieve perfect health through self-motivation and hard work. Recent reverses at work will have no affect on your career, so go full steam ahead. Family will be extremely supportive and help you out in a crisis. A cruise or an overseas journey is foreseen for some. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. Adhere to your priorities on the academic front. Read Scorpio Horoscope Today, August 11, 2023

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Those feeling down will recover and become healthy again. Professionally, you can find the day fulfilling. This is a good day to organise a trip with family. Owning a new car is likely to add to your prestige. Much satisfaction is in store on the academic front, as your performance improves. Your creative side craves expression, so find time to do something about it. Read Sagittarius Horoscope Today, August 11, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover is likely to thrust his or her plan on you, giving you little choice.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. Self-motivation is your key to total fitness. Keeping a low profile on the professional front will be in your favour. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive. Read Capricorn Horoscope Today, August 11, 2023

Love Focus: A passionate evening with lover cannot be ruled out for some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A loan applied for is likely to be sanctioned soon. There is a need to adopt a daily routine and stick to it to preserve health. You will prove an asset at work and may be entrusted with an important assignment. Someone in the family may lend you a helping hand. A chance for settling abroad is likely for some. Property is likely to become a cash cow for some owners. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed. Read Aquarius Horoscope Today, August 11, 2023

Love Focus: Love is in the air so make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Moneywise, you will find yourself in a most comfortable situation. You manage to remain in shape by eating wisely. Don’t hesitate to take help from old hands on the professional front, everybody does. Family scene will be joyous as fresh beginnings are made. Those craving for a break can opt for an exotic vacation. A property matter will be amicably resolved. Remaining motivated on the academic front is the only way! Read Pisces Horoscope Today, August 11, 2023

Love Focus: You will find lover most considerate.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON