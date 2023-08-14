Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 14, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A timely advice may help strengthen your financial position. Those awaiting medical reports will find them perfect. A professional breakthrough is likely to catapult you to greater heights. Homemakers will start gearing up for the changing season. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things. Read Aries Horoscope Today, August 14, 2023

Love Focus: Young couples will enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Good returns from an investment are foreseen. Improving health will enable some to continue their normal routine. Those in the media or films will find the going good. Your decisions on the domestic front are likely to bring in positive changes. Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. You will need to be quick on the academic front, before the pressure overwhelms you. Read Taurus Horoscope Today, August 14, 2023

Love Focus: A budding romance is likely to give immense joy.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Good earnings will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Health wise you are likely to remain perfectly fit and energetic. You are likely to impress those who matter at work. Single mothers are likely to become more financially secure. Going on a fun trip with friends is on the cards. If you want to buy property the time is favourable. Your disinterest in a task on the academic front will be quite evident. Read Gemini Horoscope Today, August 14, 2023

Love Focus: Spending time with a lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to come out as the winner in a financial deal. Light workouts and walks will keep you in fine fettle. A change made at the workplace will prove to be a wise decision. A family elder will be there when you need him or her the most. A journey is likely to take you down the memory lane. Stars on the property front appear the brightest. Academic success is possible, but not without effort. Read Cancer Horoscope Today, August 14, 2023

Love Focus: Love is likely to capture your heart.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to come out as the winner in a financial deal. An appropriate diet and remaining active will find you in excellent health. Your large-heartedness can win the admiration of subordinates. A sibling will prove a great support as he or she extends all the help to you. You may plan a vacation with someone close. You are likely to own a piece of property soon. Hard work and sleepless nights on the academic front may become necessary for some. Read Leo Horoscope Today, August 14, 2023

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An awaited payment is likely to materialise soon to fill your coffers. Switching over to healthy food will be in your favour for retaining good health. Perks and incentives can be expected in your present job. The achievements of a youngster will make the family proud. Travel brings you new opportunities. Some of you may plan to add to your property. You may need to seriously give heed to the advice of a senior on the academic front. Read Virgo Horoscope Today, August 14, 2023

Love Focus: Romantic front appears rosy as you meet an ideal match.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will manage to take some positive steps to enhance your wealth. Some of you may get serious about joining a gym or starting fitness training. Finding more ways to enhance your earning will keep you busy. A new addition to the family is likely for some. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. Some of you may plan to buy property. A difficult assignment will be handled most competently by you on the academic front. Read Libra Horoscope Today, August 14, 2023

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love soon as Cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are completely in the groove on the professional front. Curbing wasteful expenditure may become important at this juncture. Morning workouts or evening walks may help you in maintaining a high level of fitness. You are completely in the groove on the professional front. A drive is likely to prove refreshing for those feeling a bit stressed out. The current residence is likely to be renovated. Read Scorpio Horoscope Today, August 14, 2023

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will be able to stem wasteful expenditure by sensible budgeting. You will remain fit and energetic. A neat sum, over and above what is earned, is likely to be received by some. Your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated. Some of you can accompany your friends setting out on an adventure trip. Property is likely to be acquired by some. Students thinking of higher studies will make it happen, but only with a lot of hard work. Read Sagittarius Horoscope Today, August 14, 2023

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to make the first move.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be able to raise finances for buying something essential. Health remains satisfactory. You will be able to convince a colleague to support your ideas at work. Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. Those travelling long distances will make good time. Property will give good returns. Students are likely to beat the competition and come out with flying colours. Read Capricorn Horoscope Today, August 14, 2023

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan out something exclusive.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will manage to think up better ways to make money. Just by being regular in your workouts will help keep ailments away. Things start looking more pleasant than before on the work front. A family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous routine. A tip will prove indispensable for those travelling. You gel well with a new acquaintance. Those in the academic field may get the break they had been seeking for long. Read Aquarius Horoscope Today, August 14, 2023

Love Focus: Lover may kiss and make up for a promise not kept.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial stability is assured, as you go on a saving spree. Healthy options will lead to perfect health. Your balanced approach to everything is what makes you popular. A visitor is likely to infuse a lot of excitement at home. A leisure trip is in the offing. You can become the proud owner of a property. Your determination to do well on the academic front will find you touching newer heights. Read Pisces Horoscope Today, August 14, 2023

Love Focus: Lover or friend can play a practical prank on you, but it will all be in

good fun.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

