All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 15, 2023(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fitness enthusiasts will put in efforts to acquire a perfect physique. Workplace will be bustling with activity as you set out on a prestigious venture. Family life will be most satisfying as spouse is all out to cater to your moods! You will be able to invest wisely and reap rich benefits on the financial front. A trip to someplace exciting is likely. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction will make love blossom with someone you are in regular contact with.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Expect the financial situation to remain strong. You will succeed in maintaining an optimal level of fitness. An idea that you had wanted to implement can reach the planning stage. Your own efforts will help you to de-stress and attain mental equanimity. A packaged tour to a holiday destination will allow you an excellent sightseeing opportunity. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Love comes unexpectedly in your life and will make enduring the hot and humid days worthwhile!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial uncertainty is likely to dissipate soon for some. You will manage to remain regular in your habits and enjoy good health. Someone is keen for your advice, so spare some time for him or her. A helping hand can be expected by homemakers thinking of doing up their homes. Driving to someplace exotic will be a lot of fun. A sale of property may get good response.

Love Focus: A romantic outing is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A loan given to someone will be promptly returned. Your efforts on the fitness front are likely to bear fruit. Your efforts will get recognised and compensated for. You will be able to bring peace and stability at home by tact and diplomacy. Chance to travel to an exotic destination is likely to be availed. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Romantic life will move along smoothly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Don’t let complacency set in on the academic front as it can make you lag behind. Health front remains excellent as you keep your dietary habits in check. Things couldn’t be better on the professional front as you gain respect and position. This is an excellent day for an outing with family and friends. If you are planning a long journey, expect it to be smooth and comfortable. Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property.

Love Focus: Love seekers are likely to hit pay dirt as they find someone who shares their interests.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Financial front seems all set to stabilise, as money starts trickling in. You will be able to maintain a regular routine to keep good health. This is the time of making some changes on the professional front. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. You will manage to achieve your aim through travel. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. Despite your expectations, your performance may fall below par on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life will be most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your initiative is likely to bring in good money. Acting on some health tips will help you in achieving total fitness. Some difficulties on the work front will be successfully tackled. Some of you are likely to rejoice in the success of a family member. Visiting sightseeing places cannot be ruled out for some. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. You will need to steer clear of people you don’t usually gel with.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your academic pursuits can take a romantic turn!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. Opting for some healthy choices will ensure you remain in perfect health. This is a good day to try out some innovative ideas. Success of a family member is likely to fill you with pride. Outdoor types may opt for a trekking expedition. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Students pursuing medicine or engineering can find the going a bit rough.

Love Focus: Love works as an antidote to everyday tensions.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those into betting or playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. Despite your misgivings, you retain good health. Progress of work on the professional front is likely to pick up speed. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. A journey proves interesting because of good company. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. Pressures on the academic front can be experienced by some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Someone is likely to respond to your heart’s calling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A get-rich-quick scheme, though risky, may give good returns. Some of you are likely to develop an Interest in health foods. Things look up for you on the professional front. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Much fun awaits those who are planning a short vacation. A new acquisition can make you squeal with child-like delight! Those pursuing higher studies may take time off to party hard!

Love Focus: Quality time with lover is possible today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to remain on a sound footing, as far as finances are concerned. Remaining active and eating judiciously will keep you in the best of health. Those highly rated for their skills can expect a favorable day at work. A child or sibling is all set to make you proud. Plans for overseas travel are likely to materialize. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. An ego clash with someone on the academic front is best avoided.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover is likely to respect your decision for waiting some more to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those wanting cheap loan may get lucky. Following a healthy diet will be a good idea. You can be much sought after professionally. You may feel responsible for a family elder as others repose faith in you. Some of you are likely to travel out of town. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. Guiding someone on the academic front will give you an immense sense of satisfaction.

Love Focus: Those hopelessly in love may find meeting lover on the sly a difficult proposition.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Yellow

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON