Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 2

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Stars seem favourable on the academic front and promise much success. Those unwell show positive signs of recovery. You will be able to raise finances for buying something essential. Your networking skills can come in handy in raising capital for a project, so go for it. Mood swings can get you on the receiving end of a family elder. Those associated with travel and transport need to be cautious. A property deal is likely to be sealed at the earliest.

Love Focus: You will find partner more loving and emotionally supportive.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A young family member may begin earning soon. Travel will be important in enhancing business or for clinching a deal. Property or wealth may be inherited by some. A lucky break on the academic front will keep you on a safe wicket.

Taking all the precautions for retaining good health will find you in fine fettle. Financially, you will remain in the pink of health. Your performance will be commendable in whatever you do on the professional front today.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to spend time in solitude with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Love and care of parents and family members will help you to move ahead. If you are planning a long journey, travelling light will be a good idea. You may need to keep some major purchases on the hold for now. Expect some good news on the health front. Think before you loosen your purse strings. Things move smoothly at work, as you go about your job quickly and efficiently.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can take comfort in the thought that there is someone waiting in the wings for them on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Things progress excellently at workplace. Family life seems most fulfilling and you will find spouse much more loving and caring. Some of you can enjoy driving around all by yourself. Investment in property is likely to yield good results. You enjoy a spot of good health by sticking to your exercise routine. Money flows in and will keep you financially strong.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can keep you mentally occupied.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will try your best to be judicious in your spending in order to conserve money. You may not find any rest or relaxation at home due to some interruption or the other. Vehicle can give you trouble, but it will be of minor nature. Your reputation is set to enhance, due to your helpful attitude on the social front. Becoming popular amongst people you work with is possible. Exercise is likely to reflect on your body.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 12, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your request for a raise or a desired posting may be put in the pending tray. Things turn out the way you want them to on the family front. There is a chance to become a part of an excursion that you had always wanted to. On the social front, you are likely to remain in the limelight. Beating the path to total fitness may be on your mind and promises excellent health. Money given up as lost is likely to be returned soon.

Love Focus: Lover can be extra sensitive today, so steer clear of all contentious issues.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Libra (September 24-October 23)

As you get deeper into your work, you are likely to get some insights that you had never imagined before. Your ideas may not find favor with parents and get you a big no for an answer! Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Taking possession of a new house is on the cards for some.

Improvement in eating habits promises to improve health. Remember, lending money to someone today is as good as lost.

Love Focus: You may not feel totally at ease with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A disturbing element at office may disrupt your normal routine and waste your time. A family youngster is likely to do you proud on the academic front. An excellent opportunity for overseas travel may present itself. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. An exercise regimen, followed meticulously, is likely to lead to perfect health. Special efforts may be required to boost up income.

Love Focus: A romantic outing is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Seeing the family happy will give you immense joy. Those on a vacation can spend the day in a most boring place. A great opportunity to own property may come to you. If good health seems a problem, you will soon experience miraculous improvement. Your financial horizon is set to brighten, as earning gets a boost. Not enough knowledge about a new machine or gadget at work may let you down.

Love Focus: Those feeling hesitant to express love are likely to get the opportunity soon!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Someone close may make efforts to meet you and may even organize a family gathering. Travelling with family will be fun. Those looking for accommodation will find a suitable one. Steely determination will propel you to success on the academic front. Home remedy may come in handy in getting rid of a nagging health problem. You can face problems if you don’t start saving for the rainy day. A lucrative deal may slip out of your fingers, if you are not proactive.

Love Focus: You may feel much closer to lover now, than before.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

There is an excellent opportunity awaiting some on the business front. Suggestions given on the home front will not only be welcomed, but implemented too! Be careful on the road. A prime property is likely to be yours soon. A seasonal ailment can trouble you. Chance of earning big money is just round the corner, so don’t let go of the opportunity.

Love Focus: Love life needs attention.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A family reunion is on the cards for some. Be careful in a long distance travel by road. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Changes implemented in lifestyle are certain to contribute positively towards good health. Financially, you will manage to remain in a comfortable situation. You will manage to convince business partner about your pet project.

Love Focus: A new love interest enters your life, so expect some action-packed days ahead!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo