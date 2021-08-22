Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 22

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Aries

An ailment is set to disappear. Cutting corners may become all-consuming in your quest to save money. An official meeting with someone resourceful is likely to bring in a lot of opportunities on the work front.

Love focus: Problems threaten to crop up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Taurus

Adhering to a set routine will be the key to remain energetic. Loan you have applied for may take some more time to get sanctioned. You will be able to make the best of the situation that presents itself at work.

Love focus: A chance meeting may turn into long-term romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

Gemini

A friend can motivate you to strive for good health. A previous investment may get you into big money. Good business acumen may come to the rescue of entrepreneurs.

Love focus: Window shopping with partner will enhance togetherness.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Cancer

You are likely to opt for a healthy alternative to get fit. Impressing those who matter on the professional front will not be too difficult. A positive frame of mind will help you in resolving a family issue.

Love focus: A romantic evening is on the cards, so enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Leo

You will feel more energetic today on the health front. Financial front remains stable. Your handling of a professional situation may leave much to be desired. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained.

Love focus: Romantic thoughts may prompt you to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo

Remaining slim and trim may become your aim. Your unwavering focus will help you help you reap profits on the financial front. Hard work put in the current project is likely to be appreciated.

Love focus: Circumstances make it difficult to spend time with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Libra

You will be able to enjoy total fitness through regular workouts. Investing money in the hope of doubling or tripling it can end in loss. Fun time with friends is indicated.

Love focus: Lover is likely to meet your romantic aspirations, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Scorpio

You will be in top physical condition simply by adopting yoga and aerobic exercises. Prospects for those looking for a suitable job are likely to brighten. Elders may find you much more responsible now.

Love focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Sagittarius

Health needs to be guarded. Money comes from unexpected sources and keep your coffers brimming. You will establish yourself on the work front. A short vacation may be planned by some.

Love focus: A lot of convincing will be required to get lover’s consent.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn

Implementing something new on the fitness front will help you come back in shape. You will be in a position to repay a loan without touching your savings. You can get a bit wary of a contract.

Love focus: Someone is likely to reciprocate your romantic overtures.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Aquarius

Some improvement in health is foreseen for those feeling under the weather. You will need to remain in saving mode. Job seekers are assured of getting a call or two.

Love focus: You will succeed in impressing the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Pisces

Your enthusiasm for a project on the work front may encourage others to provide you full support. Mood swings of a family elder can spoil the domestic atmosphere, so keep him or her in good humour.

Love focus: A romantic time is indicated for the newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green