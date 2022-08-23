Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 23, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A good financial move will prove profitable. Those in tourism and hospitality sectors will find new opportunities knocking at their door. Sportspersons may find their form better than before. Taking a break from daily routine is likely for homemakers. Don’t travel in overcrowded public transport today, as stars are not favourable. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Your wit and charm is likely to win over an off-mood elder.

Love Focus: The day may find you romantically inclined, so go ahead and book a table for two!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some of you are likely to develop an Interest in health foods. Those playing the stocks can burn their fingers. An innovative idea or an improvement at workplace may get you the credit you seek. Family will be most supportive, when it actually matters for you. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one.

Love Focus: An outside chance of a close encounter with the one you secretly love is possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Just by being regular in your workouts will help keep ailments away. Discussing investments with an expert will be a good idea. You may find yourself out of the inner circle on the professional front. Don’t reject out of hand a constructive suggestion of a family member. A leisure trip is in the offing. Your attempts to shine on the academic front may require some more efforts.

Love Focus: Celebrations are foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is not the day to invest based purely on gut feeling. You are likely to catch your senior in a good mood and get what you wanted. Diet control will be the key to your good health. Your sense of responsibility on the financial front can amaze family members. You will manage to achieve your aim through travel. This is a favourable time on the academic front, when you mange to give your best.

Love Focus: Love beckons some, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Most profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling. Luck favours you today on the professional front. Focussing on health now will help you in keeping physically fit. A renovation work at home may not be to your satisfaction. A trip to your childhood place will prove to be a trip down the memory lane. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Frustration on the romantic front is possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those looking for financers will be able to find one. Those working in call centres or hospitality sector can have their hands full. Following a health diet will be a good idea. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family. Those using the road need to be cautious as stars are not favourable. Those aiming for a roof over their head will manage to raise the loan for buying property.

Love Focus: Love happens, so don’t waste too much time looking for it!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. Using your initiative at work will be much appreciated. Health wise, you will find yourself much fitter and calmer. You may plan a short trip to meet someone close. You are likely to fare excellently well in a competitive situation on the academic front. You are likely to offend parent or a family member by your blunt ways.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive total support of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Cash through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. You make your mark on the professional front by tackling difficult tasks. Joining a gym or starting a new exercise regimen is on the cards for some. Religious-minded will derive much mental solace by visiting a religious place. Something you want desperately may be denied to you by the family. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to get rich dividends.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good earning opportunities can come your way. You may feel hesitant to broach a contentious issue with a rival at work. A friend or colleague may motivate you to take up a healthy activity. Parents may appear more than happy with what you deliver. Plans for overseas travel are likely to materialise. Your unwavering focus will see an assignment to completion on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love beckons those looking for it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just round the corner for some. Despite your misgivings, you retain good health. You will do much to bring peace and harmony at home. Much fun awaits those who are planning a short vacation. Your no-nonsense attitude on the academic front will benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. Your efforts on the professional front will be recognised. Opting for some healthy choices will ensure you remain in perfect health. You will feel much happy and contented on the family front. A short journey will be both enjoyable and rejuvenating. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property.

Love Focus: Quality time with lover is possible today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A house rented out is likely to give good returns. You may find lifestyle changes most beneficial. You are likely to be ticked off by a superior for no fault of yours. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set. Some of you are likely to become a part of an overseas official trip. Students will excel by providing full focus to the work at hand.

Love Focus: Your love life appears to cool down a bit.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

