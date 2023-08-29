All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 29, 2023(Pixabay)

Sticking to the workplace schedule will be in your interest. Someone in the family may require your help, so be available. Favorable time is foreseen for those trying to acquire property. Put in efforts on the fitness front. Some adjustments may be needed for an amicable relationship, so be open to the idea. Today, you may need your space. Release of a payment may come as a big relief.

Love Focus: You will get ample opportunities to nurture a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A change is expected on the academic front which will be in your favor. A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. Professionals will get the chance to make good money today. Good financial returns from some immovable assets will keep you in an upbeat mood. A celebration or marriage is on the cards for some and will find you and family rejoicing. Travelling with someone close will be fun. Some encouraging developments on the social front are likely to keep you in a positive frame of mind.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

You are likely to make a good job of a task given to you and get complimented for it too. Consistent performance will pave the way for promotion. You may get invited as a guest speaker in a seminar or event. Your desire to come into the limelight will be fulfilled. Pending major tasks are likely to be initiated soon on the home front. Assistance of colleagues will help complete a project much before time.

Love Focus: You may find a member of the opposite camp attractive enough to take the first step!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You may need to spend some time away from your usual surroundings, just for a refreshing change. Students will be able to get the subjects of their choice. Less work will enable you to take some time off for yourself. A lucrative deal can make the cash register ring. Peace prevails on the domestic front to make the environment tranquil. A change of scene is foreseen and may take some on a short journey.

Love Focus: You are likely to implement some new ideas to pep up your love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

Leo (July 23-August 23)

There are some aspects you will need to keep in mind before you project a personal problem. A marriage proposal is likely for the eligible. Someone you are counting on at work may let you down. Some of you can seethe with frustration at not being able to do something you had planned for. Your moodiness may cause friction at home. Luck favours those buying or selling property.

Love Focus: Spending a quiet evening with lover seems difficult today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You can find yourself a bit restless today. A job not completed in time by a subordinate is likely to make you see red. Outside interference on the home front may be resented by homemakers. Students may have to put in extra hours on the academic front. Seek guidance on the health front. Financially, you will enjoy stability. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some.

Love Focus: Chances of a romantic affair are possible, so get ready for a good time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

It is best to postpone an official trip, as it may not meet your objective. Regular routine will keep you in good health. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. Those in business can expect financial gains. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. Travel stars burn bright and encourage you to pack up and move, so enjoy a well-deserved break.

Love Focus: A perfect romantic evening can get spoiled due to lover’s moodiness.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may have to use your networking skills to get something you want. Whatever you earn today is likely to be spent. You can remain busy in completing a task at work. A meeting may need to be shifted to accommodate a visiting delegation at work. You can feel envious of a neighbor going on a vacation. Family may force you to appear in a particular competition.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will be most comforting.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You can find yourself fitter with regular exercises. Children will become a source of joy and admiration. Some relief is foreseen for those under debt. Chances of getting a new job cannot be ruled out for some. Problems confronting you on the home front will disappear. An outing will be a welcome break from your hectic routine. Enjoying time with friends is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Couples recently married can expect the relationship to strengthen by getting to know each other better.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Someone is out to please you for a favor, so have some fun at his or her expense! Family can get into the vacation mood and compel you to plan a trip soon. You will be able to clear a lot of pending work on the professional front. You may have to do something concrete to get previous payments released. Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. Travel stars look bright, so pack your bags and get set for a scintillating time.

Love Focus: Proximity to an opposite number can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

This is the best time to learn the ropes and come into a position of authority. It will be in your interest not to succumb to workplace pressure. You are likely to fare well in a competition. A change of residence is foreseen for some. Some of you may plan to buy a luxury household item. New avenues of earning will help secure the financial front.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan out something exclusive.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may need to keep a tab on a matter that affects you most intimately. There is a likelihood of getting late for a meeting or a conference, so start early. A family youngster is likely to start earning soon. Good progress foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. At work, you will have your way and revive the projects that had been shelved for long. Chance of a raise is possible for some.

Love Focus: You may work towards realizing your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

