Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 30, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

There is an outside chance of something desirable happening on the personal front. You may feel upbeat about an investment that you have put your money in recently. Deadline to complete a job may pass, leaving some of you struggling! For some, the day may be spent in preparation for a wedding or a party. Taking possession of a new house may become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Much happiness and fulfillment is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Good eating habits will keep you safe from lifestyle diseases. Things begin to look bright on the professional front, as you get into the groove. Don’t let anyone drive your vehicle unless you are sure of his or her skills. Things that were going wrong on the academic front will begin to improve. You can get praised for changes you have made on the domestic front. Earning capacity of some is set to increase.

Love Focus: Spending exclusive time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

The day may find you in the thick of negotiations concerning your career. You will need to slow down the pace of life for retaining good health. Work front may appear a bit too demanding, but you will be able to handle it well. Support of someone close will be forthcoming when you require it. A vacation promises a wonderful time. Meeting and spending time with old friends is indicated.

Love Focus: You will find time to spend with lover despite a hectic schedule.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You will manage to score over the one you dislike on the social front. Those in legal and medical professions are likely to find the day positive. Helping out a friend or relative will add to your prestige. A monetary gift from someone close is likely for some. Your suggestions on the domestic front will be welcomed by spouse. Improved dietary habits may be adopted.

Love Focus: You fun-loving nature is set to brighten the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Things turn out the way you want them to in your personal sphere. Your popularity is set to rise as you volunteer for a difficult task at work. Managing finances well will help some business persons to diversify into other fields. Domestic front will be most peaceful and family most accommodating. An unplanned vacation is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are indicated for those going steady for a long time

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Good budgetary planning will boost your savings. Dream of purchasing your own house may get realized. Your aches and pains disappear as you adopt a new exercise regimen. Those following a hectic schedule will find the family most supportive. A social event can be organised in your honour or you can be made the chief guest at a function. Travelling with the one you love for a vacation is on the cards.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Driving a new set of wheels is likely for some. You are likely to get positive feedback regarding your performance at work. Promotional prospects brighten for some. Your helping hand will be much appreciated by a friend or neighbor. You may look for good investment options as money comes to you. Spending time with family will help you in forgetting workplace tensions.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take romance to a new height.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Good investments promise to get you more for your money. You can expect a lot of praise from colleagues and seniors at work for a job well done. A distant relative may visit you and infuse excitement in your life. Your efforts on the physical front will find you hale and hearty. Possibility of travelling to a distant place looks real. Making real estate ventures profitable is indicated. An enjoyable time can be expected with your near and dear ones today.

Love Focus: You will succeed in getting love and affection back into your life through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will not allow anyone to overshadow you on the professional front. Stability on the financial front is assured. A competition on the academic front may find you in your element. Someone can rush you into doing things, but you will be able to bring it to your own pace. A vacation may be planned to someplace you have never been before. Health front will remain favorable, as you focus on fitness. Avoid controversies at work.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect to have a great time in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You may need to remain consistent to make your mark on the academic front, so put in renewed efforts. A new acquisition is likely to add to your prestige. A chance to show off your skills is likely to establish you firmly at work. You can become the talk of the town as youngsters try to emulate your success. A good opportunity to spend some time in cooler climes is likely to come your way.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will get lucky and can expect a satisfying time.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

This may prove an exceptional day for you. Making a mark on the professional front is a foregone conclusion. Qualifying in a competition is likely to open the doors for a promising future. Your focus and hard work will help make you earn more than before. Good understanding with spouse is likely to bring him or her even closer to your heart. Property investments will pay off handsomely, so start thinking on these lines.

Love Focus: Some differences on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

This is not the best day to start anything new. There is a crying need to prioritize things on the professional front. Controlling domestic expenses may be the need of the hour for some. A healthy alternative will help you remain in perfect shape. Money from an unexpected source can be expected and promises to fill your coffers substantially. A drive with family will be most refreshing and help bring the members closer.

Love Focus: Your efforts to impress the one you love may earn you an evening out.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

