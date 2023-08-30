News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 30, 2023 predicts travelling on cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 30, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Gemini – 21st May to 20th June

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you’re good at making things happen

Resolve relationship issues and handle every problem with confidence. Professional success will be there. There will a positive change in the financial situation. Your health is also good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to fall in love today. You will meet someone special today, especially in the second half. If you’re already in a relationship, present the case to the parents for approval. Do not abuse the parents of your partner as most relationships may end sadly because of this. Some female Taurus natives may get pregnant today and hence, those who are married can think about starting a family.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Despite minor issues at the workplace, you will be able to perform well. In case you are planning to switch the job, wait for a day. Marketing persons will travel today for job reasons. Some IT professionals and designers will visit the client's office. Your sincere efforts will win accolades from the clients. In the office, stay away from workplace politics and do not be prey to gossip.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Your monetary situation will improve today. There will be income from a precious investment and you may utilize it to buy electronic appliances or furniture. Some Gemini natives will inherit family property. There can also be financial disputes in life today. Though today is good to invest money, avoid speculative business and instead go for mutual funds. Have a proper financial plan for better money management.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Your general health will be good today. However, be cautious about minor infections that may impact your eyes or ears. Some females may have complaints related to oral health. Do not take the office pressure to home and spend the evening at a park or along with the family where you be rejuvenated. It is also good to skip both tobacco and alcohol today. Pregnant Gemini natives should not take part in adventure sports as it can be risky.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

