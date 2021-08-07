Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 7

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. A helping hand extended to someone will be reciprocated in a most delightful manner.

You will be able to keep yourself slim and trim by regular exercises. A lucrative deal may swing your way through excellent negotiations. A tough time is foreseen for the automobile and real estate sectors.

Love Focus: Finding a suitable match for the eligible may become a reality soon.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

A short vacation to someplace overseas may be planned by some. You will manage to keep your professional front in order by being proactive. Something you are passionate about may keep you happily involved today. You are likely to enjoy perfect health. You may have to wait for an investment to mature, before you can realize your money. Prospects of a better job brighten. A family event may find you under the spotlight.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to figure in your list of priorities.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

At work, complete your task quickly, if you don’t want to face the music. Guests arriving at home are set to brighten the home front. An outing with friends may have to be shelved due to some unavoidable circumstances. You will need to be in the forefront of things to ensure success. Some of you are likely to become health conscious. Cutting corners and remaining conservative in your spending will help in maintaining a healthy bank account.

Love Focus: A candle light dinner seems to be in order, as you find yourself highly romantic today!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

A good deed done to someone at work may be promptly reciprocated with interest! A complaining family member may need to be handled tactfully, so give a sympathetic ear. Friends or relations may compel you to accompany them for a sight-seeing tour. Buying something for the home is possible.

Taking extra care of health is on the cards and you can even go in for fitness equipment for personal use. Financially, you may find yourself much more secure now, than before.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it today.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

A pat on the back can be expected by some at work. You will need to take out time for something promised to the family. Your love for outdoors may take you to the countryside with friends. It is best to resolve any misunderstanding on the social front. Whatever you do on the health front will be enough to keep you up and about. A bad decision on the financial front may make you lose money.

Love Focus: Lover has great expectations from you. So don’t let him or her down.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

You will manage a position where you call the shots on the work front. Domestic front can be marred by tensions. Those travelling far for work will be able to reduce their commuting time. This is a great day for you, when you finally get your way. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. Money comes to you from an unexpected source.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to give you immense pleasure and contentment.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Gaining immense benefits from an initiative taken on the professional front is indicated. You will be able to handle a family situation with competence and sensitivity. Driving at night or in dense traffic is fraught with risk, be especially careful today. Getting a prestigious membership or invitation is possible for some. Taking on too much work can play on your health. You will manage to cut corners to boost your savings without affecting your lifestyle.

Love Focus: Differences threaten to crop up in a romantic relationship

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Homemakers will be able to implement their innovative ideas on the home front. Those travelling by road or train can face problems. You will feel proud of something achieved at work. Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. You will be more careful than before on what you spend on and save money. A big break will make your fortunes soar on the professional front.

Love Focus: There is much happening on the romantic front to keep your hands full!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Those in a touring job will do well to keep the family informed about their whereabouts. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh. A new product line launched may not show the desired response without adequate publicity. Regular eating habits and an active life will find you in perfect fitness. A comfortable situation prevails on the financial front. You may not find yourself in the right frame of mind to tackle a complicated job at hand and may even botch it up.

Love Focus: You may feel attracted to someone’s polite gestures.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

Some of you will need to take a good grip of the situation on the domestic front. There are indications that some of you can be asked to travel out of station on a short notice. Some of you are likely to seal a property deal. This is your lucky day, as something desired may be fulfilled immediately!

Starting an exercise regime may prove difficult. You will need to become a bit more flexible in handling situations at work. A loan given to someone will be promptly returned.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

A peaceful home front will allow you to let your hair down and relax. You can become serious to buy a property. Someone may take you along on a long drive today. You will find the opportunity to strengthen your bonds with people who matter. A new health fad may be taken up by some. Expect the financial situation to remain strong. Outstanding work on the professional front may line you up for an award or recognition.

Love Focus: Those in love may have to contend with an off mood partner.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

You will be able to give a good account of yourself at work, especially in the task entrusted to you. Some developments on the domestic front may not be to your liking. Travelling may open the doors for new opportunities. Someone may need your support, so be at hand. Exercises will help to get you back into shape. Financial problems being faced are likely to disappear, as you come into big money.

Love Focus: Today, look forward to a chance to romance, as partner appears all lovey-dovey!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo