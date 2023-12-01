All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 01, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your helpful nature is likely to draw admiration from those you have aided. Some of you are on the verge of becoming financially independent. Joining a gym to achieve fitness goals cannot be ruled out for some. Selecting the right team members will be the key to your success. Support will be forthcoming from friends and family for your dream project. You may not get any satisfaction from your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will be able to easily tackle a rival on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financially, your efforts to save money will pay rich dividends. Someone else’s workload can become your burden on the academic front. Those suffering from lifestyle disease are likely to remain fit. A new branch or office will start giving good returns. A most peaceful existence is indicated on the home front. Socially, you will be able to impress one and all.

Love Focus: Whatever you desire on the romantic front is likely to get fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will succeed in stabilizing your financial front. Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Businesspersons will need to be sensitive to the market to make a killing. There is a likelihood of someone close coming over to your place. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts. Obliging someone who is useful to you is important, so don’t let up on this. Sheer hard work may not be enough to improve your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Growing attraction with an office colleague may turn into a full blown romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Wealth and fame are likely for those seeking it. You may overdo things on the social front and regret it later. An ailment that had been troubling you for long is likely to disappear. You are likely to enjoy the perks that come with your job. Someone in the family in a complaining mood will be handled well by you. Friends travelling with you will make the journey exciting.

Love Focus: You may get romantically linked to someone you like.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may be on a saving spree for some important future event. Time is at a premium to complete a pending job, so get cracking. Health remains good as you get encouraged to resume physical activities. A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. Shopping for something specific may take you to some other city. Don’t ignore someone’s advice, as it is for your own good.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will make all the right financial moves. Condition of those not feeling well for some time is likely to improve. At work, you may get busy in implementing your plans. Homemakers are likely to be at their creative best today. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh. Good returns from property are foreseen. You are likely to derive great satisfaction in doing someone a favour.

Love Focus: You will be able to find a romantic outing most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is the time to boost your earning. Those feeling under the weather will bounce back. Promptness will be the key to impressing superiors at work. Family will be supportive and will be with you through thick and thin. Those commuting daily can find the going smooth today. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some. A competition or exam may find you come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend time together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial situation is likely to improve for some. Measures instituted to improve your health are likely to pay rich dividends. Peaceful domestic atmosphere will enable you to let your hair down. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination. Sports will have special attraction for you today.

Love Focus: You will the company of lover today and make the most of togetherness.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Monetary problems become a thing of the past. Those feeling under the weather are likely to recover fully. There will be much happening on the home front to excite you. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. You will find yourself better off in a situation developing on the academic front. You may have to finish something quickly, as time is running out.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to gain popularity on the social front. You will get the financial support you seek. Don't take health for granted. Some of you may feel suffocated at work. You may find it difficult to kick a habit that spouse dislikes. There is a chance of visiting an interesting place. Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some. Your way of handling things on the academic front may leave much to be desire.

Love Focus: Lover may take out time for you, so plan out something nice.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financially, you do not face any problems. Procedural matters will be handled competently. You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house. A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards. It is a good day to handle property matters. Someone will be willing to extend all the help required on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your lifestyle is likely to improve with increased earning. You may be inclined to get back your fitness by shaking a leg. Some perks and incentives can be expected by professionals. A family elder may not be as supportive as you had believed. An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip. You are likely to spend time with someone today who understands you well.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express the feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream