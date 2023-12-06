Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 06, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. A financial irregularity threatens to rope you in, but you will come out unscathed. Those craving companionship will need to cast their net wider. Some turbulence on the domestic front is in store, but don't escalate matters. Undertake long distance travel today. A property decision will be given in your favour.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift by lover is likely to make your day!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will need to mobilise your resources to ward off a financial crunch. A task you are expected to complete at work may require outside assistance. Do your bit for a family elder to avoid getting into an embarrassing situation. Problems on the health front are foreseen. You may plan on an overseas journey. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A health advice may be taken seriously. It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. Those new in their jobs may have to strive harder to make their mark. You will need to manage your funds well to organize a family function. Be careful in a long distance travel by road. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things.

Love Focus: You are likely to express your feelings to someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Dealing with rumours at work will be important. Moodiness of a family member can keep you on your toes. Fitness buffs may miss out on workouts, due to reasons beyond control. Financially the day will prove satisfactory, as adequate earnings are indicated. An out-of-town visit to meet relatives is on the cards for some. Adhere to your priorities on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Strain felt on the budget is likely to ease, as you go on a cost-cutting mission. A break from the routine is indicated, but it will be in some official capacity. Total support of a family member may be required in sorting out a domestic matter. A family vacation may be too rushed up to turn enjoyable. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Delegating tasks may make your job a lot easier and give you some respite at work. Your attempts to get stabilized on the financial front will meet with partial success. Marketing personnel may be given a challenging, but exciting assignment. A family elder’s opinion may appear unjust upfront, but it will have great merit. Traveling, especially by train, may prove hectic.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in a most unexpected manner!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Judicious spending is advised, even in daily necessities. Putting in extra hours at work is possible, but you will be able to complete the job. Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them. If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to take someone along. A satisfactory performance on the academic front may come as a big relief for some.

Love Focus: You succeed in striking friendship with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Keep options open on the investment front. Some of you can expect good advice from someone close on an important matter. A job on the side may prove too taxing on both time and energy. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a time of their lives.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. Hiring suitable accommodation may pose problems, but persistence will pay. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. A family member is likely to come to your aid in something important you are involved in. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation cannot be ruled out for some!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those unwell may neglect to take medicine and prolong their illness. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. Probationers and internees will get a chance to showcase their talents. A family dispute will get amicably resolved. Your success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all. Skills mastered by you are likely to bring you to the notice of people.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. An increase in household expenditure is possible, so take all steps to cut it down. A break from work will prove most refreshing and restful. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected returns, but you will still benefit. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not rock, but do give it some more time.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. You will need to be judicious with money, as there is a likelihood of overspending. Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. You may go to any length for getting a family member out of depression. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution.

Love Focus: Those craving for romance may need to change their approach for gaining success.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Purple

